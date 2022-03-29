The government is developing two new military vehicles as part of its policy to achieve self-sufficiency in defense.
The armed forces are developing a fighting vehicle based on the CM-32 Clouded Leopard armored vehicle, and a four-wheeled reconnaissance tactical vehicle to replace the outdated M113 armored carrier and multipurpose Humvee vehicle.
The Ministry of National Defense is to purchase the components for a first prototype of the reconnaissance tactical vehicle by June, integrate the systems by October and complete a development assessment by March next year, the ministry said in its latest report to the legislature.
Development assessments of three other prototypes are to be completed by March 2024 and a combat assessment is to be conducted by October that year, the report said, adding that more than 300 vehicles are to be produced if a satisfactory prototype is developed.
The ministry’s annual budget showed that the Armaments Bureau had allocated NT$560 million (US$19.5 million) from last year to 2024 to research and develop four vehicles for reconnaissance and battle duty.
In response to criticism that the budget is too high, the ministry said that the budget was cut to NT$490 million at the end of last year.
It is more reasonable than the US’ development of a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, which included 43 prototypes at US$6.97 million apiece, the ministry added.
Except for the engine, the components for the reconnaissance tactical vehicle can be locally sourced, which represents a self-sufficiency rate of 89 percent, it said.
The tactical vehicle might eventually be developed for broader uses, such as a mortar carrier or a combat vehicle with missiles, it added.
The report said that a fighting vehicle with a 105mm gun is being developed based on the eight-wheeled Clouded Leopard, which was locally made.
An XT112 gun is also being developed by the Armaments Bureau’s No. 202 Artillery and Ammunition Plant and is to be produced in small batches for testing in June, it said.
A first prototype of the fighting vehicle is to pass a development assessment by June, with a second prototype to be constructed by the end of August and a complete development assessment finished by the end of December, the report said.
The two prototypes are to undergo a preliminary combat assessment by the end of October next year, it said, adding that the military plans to produce 282 vehicles from 2024 to 2036.
