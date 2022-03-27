Taiwan, UK ease visa procedures for working holidays

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan and the UK have reached a reciprocal agreement that allows visitors on working holiday visas to switch to work or student visas without having to leave and re-enter the respective state.

Taiwanese who are in the UK under the Youth Mobility Scheme can apply with the British Home Office to change their visa status, Taiwan’s representative office in the UK said in a statement.

Taiwanese are eligible to switch to “skilled worker,” “health and care worker” and “intra-company transfer” visas, it said.

The Union Jack flies in front of the clock face on Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, in London on Jan. 5. Photo: AFP / PRU

Britons who are in Taiwan under a working holiday program can apply for student or work-based foreign resident visas, the office said.

The new rules would simplify procedures amid COVID-19-related border restrictions, it said.

The UK waived visa requirements for Taiwanese short-term visitors in 2009.

Taiwanese aged 18 to 30 can apply to live and work in the UK for up to two years under the Youth Mobility Scheme, which was introduced in 2011.