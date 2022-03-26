Despite seeing the world in “blurry outlines,” eighth-grade student Lan Jui-yu (藍睿瑜) has become a math and science whiz, well on his way to fulfilling his dream of becoming an ophthalmologist.
Lan has Marfan syndrome, a genetic condition affecting the connective tissue that is often associated with impaired eyesight.
It was only after his mother passed away when he was four that Lan learned he had the condition, she did.
Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families
Marfan syndrome is also characterized by overly long and flexible limbs.
Lan at 15 is 1.8m tall.
As his heart valves are at risk of detaching, Lan must avoid collisions and strenuous exercise. During gym classes at his school in Taoyuan, he usually sits on the sidelines.
Lan has been severely nearsighted for as long as he can remember, requiring 25 diopters of correction. He also has a narrow field of vision. Even with strong corrective glasses, he only has 20/100 vision.
To read, his face must be close to the text and he has to squint.
As for his family, including his memory of his mother, and the rest of the world, “they are just blurry outlines,” he said.
Unable to bear the thought of his son facing the world alone, his father, Lan Cheng-chung (藍成忠), overcomes his own movement challenges caused by a car crash to accompany Lan Jui-yu.
With his father’s support, Lan Jui-yu has overcome setbacks, even earning a Presidential Education Award for excellence in mathematics and science.
He hopes to become an ophthalmologist to help others like him, he said.
Lan Jui-yu’s dedication caught the attention of the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families, which on Sunday named him as one of 23 “self-empowered children.”
The organization invited Lan Jui-yu’s hero, former Major League Baseball pitcher Wang Chien-ming (王建民), to record a message of encouragement.
Of the families that receive childcare support from the fund, 64.58 percent are single-parent households, while grandparents are the primary caregivers in 11.02 percent, fund data showed.
Eight percent of families are two-parent households in which one or both parents cannot work due to medical conditions, the data showed.
The “self-empowered children” it named face tough circumstances, and nonetheless show strength and resilience, Taiwan Fund for Children and Families vice president Liu Kuo-chang (劉國璋) said on Sunday.
They use their ambition to write their own stories, transforming their struggles into the strength they need to pursue their dreams, Liu said, adding that his organization thanks everyone who has lent a hand and encouraged these extraordinary children.
AFTERSHOCKS EXPECTED: About 1,200 households in Pingtung County lost power after the quake, which also destroyed a shrimp pond and damaged buildings One person was injured and a highway bridge was damaged after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the southeast coast of Taiwan at 1:41am yesterday. Officials said aftershocks of up to magnitude 6.0 could occur in the next three days. An 88-year-old man in Taitung County’s Changbin Township (長濱) was taken to a local hospital after being injured by shards of glass that fell on him during the earthquake. The Yuxing Bridge (玉興橋) on the Suhua Highway (Highway No. 9) was temporarily closed after it partially collapsed during the quake, the Directorate-General of Highways said, adding that a stretch of the
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit central Taiwan late on Saturday night, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday, adding that aftershocks of magnitude 3 to 4 could happen over the coming week. The earthquake happened 29.4km south of Nantou County Hall at a depth of 15.1km at 11:23pm. The largest intensity generated by the earthquake reached level 4, which was recorded in Nantou, Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi counties as well as Chiayi City. Quakes with a focal depth of up to 30km are defined as “very shallow earthquakes,” the bureau said. Although it is not uncommon for a magnitude 5 quake to occur
Kaohsiung authorities have arrested five people and seized almost 1,000 pouches containing a mix of narcotics, while 29 Vietnamese migrant workers are facing separate charges after allegedly being found in possession of drugs at a party. Kaohsiung police officials yesterday said that reports had been received that a crime ring had set up a call center to respond to online adverts for narcotics and was delivering the goods using taxis. After surveilling the operation, police arrested four drivers and arrested a man surnamed Hsu (徐) in a rented building in Kaohsiung’s Singsin District (新興). “Hsu was in charge of the place. It was
Out of love for her profession, her husband and Taiwan, a dentist from Poland repeated her residency to become a certified dentist in Taiwan, one of the few foreign residents, if not the only one, in the dental field. A graduate of Poznan University of Medical Sciences’ dentistry program, Iga Kondziela put herself through the dental vocational program twice after deciding to settle in her husband’s native Taiwan. Kondziela and her husband, Tsai Shih-wei (蔡詩偉), met at the Polish university’s dental program. After dating for about a year and a half, they began their residencies in their respective countries, maintaining a long-distance