A fire broke out on March 11 on a railway track at the Taipei MRT’s National Taiwan University Hospital Station, but the Taipei Metro Operations Control Center let the train pass against regulations, a councilor told a news conference at the Taipei City Council yesterday.
The driver stopped the train right after the fire was detected and reported it to the control center, which then asked the driver to speed past the section without checking the situation, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei City Councilor Chien Hsu-pei (簡舒培) said, citing a whistle-blower.
Locals reported that black smoke was drifting from the MRT station, but operator Taipei Rapid Transit Corp (TRTC) offered no explanation, DPP Taipei city councilor candidate Shao Wei-lun (邵維倫) said.
Photo: CNA
Shao said research showed that one of the insulating base plates on track fastenings broke down, causing the electric current to flow out of the rail and generating heat that led to the fire.
TRTC said that similar incidents had occurred four times from 2015 to 2017.
From reviewing these incidents, TRTC said it understood that there were no combustible materials beneath the train and the fire on the isolated base plate would not spread to other components.
The company added that the fire might start again after being extinguished since the current generates heat as it flows.
As such, when such incidents occur, MRT trains can pass safely at a speed of 40kph to avoid inconveniencing passengers, the company said.
DPP Taipei city councilor candidate Chen Hsien-wei (陳賢蔚) said that when a similar incident happened on April 5, 2015, on a track between Houshanpi and Kunyang stations, TRTC asked all passengers to change to other trains in two minutes and cut off the electricity to kill the fire.
Service was resumed in about 20 minutes, after the situation was clarified and safety was assured, he said.
However, this time around, TRTC put the train back in service after four minutes without checking the tracks, which was unprofessional, he added.
Chien criticized TRTC chairman Lee Wen-tsung (李文宗) for touting the new Metro Corner at Nanjing Fuxing Station on his Facebook page on the day of the incident while ignoring the risks posed to the public.
Chien said Lee should resign immediately.
STILL SEEKING ACCEPTANCE: US agencies other than the Department of Homeland Security agree that Taiwan should be included in the US border preclearance program Washington rejected Taiwan’s application to join the US border preclearance program because it aims to first prioritize areas with a greater security threat, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday, adding that Taiwan is still pursuing membership. Taiwan in 2020 applied to set up a US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) preclearance facility at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, meant to expedite travel to the US by allowing passengers to submit to immigration and customs inspections before boarding their flight. However, the CBP last year rejected the application. At a routine hearing of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Wu
PRIORITIZING HEALTH: Chen Shih-chung and a KMT lawmaker had a heated exchange about COVID-19 deaths and food imports from five Japanese prefectures The government expects soon to sign a deal for additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. “We are discussing a new contract” to obtain more doses of the vaccine and it is “likely to be finalized soon,” Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told a news briefing, when asked how many doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are left. Concern has been raised over supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine ahead of a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Thursday next week to discuss whether to authorize booster
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit central Taiwan late on Saturday night, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday, adding that aftershocks of magnitude 3 to 4 could happen over the coming week. The earthquake happened 29.4km south of Nantou County Hall at a depth of 15.1km at 11:23pm. The largest intensity generated by the earthquake reached level 4, which was recorded in Nantou, Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi counties as well as Chiayi City. Quakes with a focal depth of up to 30km are defined as “very shallow earthquakes,” the bureau said. Although it is not uncommon for a magnitude 5 quake to occur
Kaohsiung authorities have arrested five people and seized almost 1,000 pouches containing a mix of narcotics, while 29 Vietnamese migrant workers are facing separate charges after allegedly being found in possession of drugs at a party. Kaohsiung police officials yesterday said that reports had been received that a crime ring had set up a call center to respond to online adverts for narcotics and was delivering the goods using taxis. After surveilling the operation, police arrested four drivers and arrested a man surnamed Hsu (徐) in a rented building in Kaohsiung’s Singsin District (新興). “Hsu was in charge of the place. It was