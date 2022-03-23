One in seven couples infertile, survey shows

OVERCONFIDENCE: More than 90% of couples overestimate their ability to conceive naturally, believing that as long as they are healthy, getting pregnant is not a problem

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





About one in every seven married couples face fertility problems, and those who sought medical treatment took an average of 6.1 years to conceive, two medical groups said yesterday, as they released the results of a survey.

Studies in other countries suggest that about one-quarter of women aged 35 to 39 years and one-third of women aged 40 to 44 have fertility problems, Fertility Society, ROC chairperson Chang Fan (張帆) said.

The prevalence of infertility in Taiwan is about 10 to 15 percent, which means that about one in every seven married couples is infertile, he said.

The survey found that the married couples who sought medical treatment for infertility spent an average of 6.1 years to become pregnant — from trying to conceive, being diagnosed with infertility, receiving reproductive medical treatment and finally conceiving.

The survey found that many couples greatly overestimated their ability to conceive naturally, with more than 90 percent of couples believing that as long as they are healthy, there is a high likelihood of conceiving naturally, Taiwanese Society for Reproductive Medicine secretary-general Ho Hsin-i (何信頤) said.

However, a woman’s fertility gradually declines with age, he said.

A woman in her 30s who tries each month has only a 20 percent chance of getting pregnant naturally, and the rate declines to about 5 percent for women in their 40s, he said.

Married couples where the woman is 34 years old or younger who are unable to get pregnant after one year of trying are considered infertile and are advised to seek reproductive treatment, Ho said.

If the woman is aged 35 or older, they are advised to consult a doctor if they have tried for more than six months, but failed to conceive, he added.

The survey also showed that some couples are overconfident about their reproductive capability, while some couples have misconceptions about seeking reproductive medical treatment, he said.

Chang said that getting pregnant is a complicated process that involves many steps, and ensuring the right conditions at each step might be difficult to follow.

As the average age for first marriages rises to more than 30 years old, and ovarian functions and sperm health decline with age, married couples are very likely to be infertile without being aware of it.

The survey also found that many couples tried different methods, such as changing their lifestyle, taking herbal medicine, or turning to religion, before they sought reproductive medical treatment, further delaying the timing for getting pregnant.

Chang encouraged couples who are unable to conceive after one year of trying to seek medical assistance as soon as possible and to get fertility tests.