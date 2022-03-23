About one in every seven married couples face fertility problems, and those who sought medical treatment took an average of 6.1 years to conceive, two medical groups said yesterday, as they released the results of a survey.
Studies in other countries suggest that about one-quarter of women aged 35 to 39 years and one-third of women aged 40 to 44 have fertility problems, Fertility Society, ROC chairperson Chang Fan (張帆) said.
The prevalence of infertility in Taiwan is about 10 to 15 percent, which means that about one in every seven married couples is infertile, he said.
Photo courtesy of the Taiwanese Society for Reproductive Medicine and the Fertility Society, ROC.
The survey found that the married couples who sought medical treatment for infertility spent an average of 6.1 years to become pregnant — from trying to conceive, being diagnosed with infertility, receiving reproductive medical treatment and finally conceiving.
The survey found that many couples greatly overestimated their ability to conceive naturally, with more than 90 percent of couples believing that as long as they are healthy, there is a high likelihood of conceiving naturally, Taiwanese Society for Reproductive Medicine secretary-general Ho Hsin-i (何信頤) said.
However, a woman’s fertility gradually declines with age, he said.
A woman in her 30s who tries each month has only a 20 percent chance of getting pregnant naturally, and the rate declines to about 5 percent for women in their 40s, he said.
Married couples where the woman is 34 years old or younger who are unable to get pregnant after one year of trying are considered infertile and are advised to seek reproductive treatment, Ho said.
If the woman is aged 35 or older, they are advised to consult a doctor if they have tried for more than six months, but failed to conceive, he added.
The survey also showed that some couples are overconfident about their reproductive capability, while some couples have misconceptions about seeking reproductive medical treatment, he said.
Chang said that getting pregnant is a complicated process that involves many steps, and ensuring the right conditions at each step might be difficult to follow.
As the average age for first marriages rises to more than 30 years old, and ovarian functions and sperm health decline with age, married couples are very likely to be infertile without being aware of it.
The survey also found that many couples tried different methods, such as changing their lifestyle, taking herbal medicine, or turning to religion, before they sought reproductive medical treatment, further delaying the timing for getting pregnant.
Chang encouraged couples who are unable to conceive after one year of trying to seek medical assistance as soon as possible and to get fertility tests.
STILL SEEKING ACCEPTANCE: US agencies other than the Department of Homeland Security agree that Taiwan should be included in the US border preclearance program Washington rejected Taiwan’s application to join the US border preclearance program because it aims to first prioritize areas with a greater security threat, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday, adding that Taiwan is still pursuing membership. Taiwan in 2020 applied to set up a US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) preclearance facility at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, meant to expedite travel to the US by allowing passengers to submit to immigration and customs inspections before boarding their flight. However, the CBP last year rejected the application. At a routine hearing of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Wu
PRIORITIZING HEALTH: Chen Shih-chung and a KMT lawmaker had a heated exchange about COVID-19 deaths and food imports from five Japanese prefectures The government expects soon to sign a deal for additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. “We are discussing a new contract” to obtain more doses of the vaccine and it is “likely to be finalized soon,” Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told a news briefing, when asked how many doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are left. Concern has been raised over supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine ahead of a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Thursday next week to discuss whether to authorize booster
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit central Taiwan late on Saturday night, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday, adding that aftershocks of magnitude 3 to 4 could happen over the coming week. The earthquake happened 29.4km south of Nantou County Hall at a depth of 15.1km at 11:23pm. The largest intensity generated by the earthquake reached level 4, which was recorded in Nantou, Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi counties as well as Chiayi City. Quakes with a focal depth of up to 30km are defined as “very shallow earthquakes,” the bureau said. Although it is not uncommon for a magnitude 5 quake to occur
Kaohsiung authorities have arrested five people and seized almost 1,000 pouches containing a mix of narcotics, while 29 Vietnamese migrant workers are facing separate charges after allegedly being found in possession of drugs at a party. Kaohsiung police officials yesterday said that reports had been received that a crime ring had set up a call center to respond to online adverts for narcotics and was delivering the goods using taxis. After surveilling the operation, police arrested four drivers and arrested a man surnamed Hsu (徐) in a rented building in Kaohsiung’s Singsin District (新興). “Hsu was in charge of the place. It was