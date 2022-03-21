The Executive Yuan on Friday approved a plan to build a new line on the Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced yesterday.
Su made the announcement during an inspection tour in the city.
The Kaohsiung City Government said construction of the new line would begin by the end of this year and it would open by the end of 2028.
Photo: Ko Yu-hao, Taipei Times
The project has been allocated a budget of NT$144.2 billion (US$5.08 billion), with the central government covering NT$83.38 billion and the city government paying for the rest.
The proposed Yellow Line would connect Kaohsiung’s Red and Orange MRT lines, as well as a light-rail system and a railway station, the Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit Bureau said.
The line would extend 22.91km — 1.08km above ground and 21.83km below ground — with 23 stations and a maintenance depot, the National Development Council has said.
It would pass through Niaosong (鳥松), Sanmin (三民), Lingya (苓雅), Sinsing (新興), Fongshan (鳳山) and Cianjhen (前鎮) districts, and serve 1.16 million people, or about 41.8 percent of the city’s population, the bureau said.
It would pass through neighborhoods home to three universities and seven junior-high schools, high schools and vocational schools, the bureau added.
In related news, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications on Tuesday approved the route for a proposed MRT line that would connect New Taipei City’s Xizhi District (汐止) and Taipei’s Donghu (東湖) area.
The plan needs approval by the Executive Yuan.
The elevated line would take nine years to build and would meet long-standing calls by Xizhi residents to improve public transport links in the area, the New Taipei City Department of Rapid Transit Systems said.
The planned line would stretch eastward from Donghu MRT Station, which is part of the Taipei MRT system, to the Xizhi District Office, where passengers would be able to transfer to Xizhi Railway Station operated by the Taiwan Railways Administration, the department said.
The line would have four stations and would also connect to a planned MRT line connecting Keelung and Taipei, it said.
The 5.56km line, 4.75km of which is to run through New Taipei City, is expected to cost NT$37.7 billion, said the department, which is responsible for the line’s construction.
There is a separate plan to extend the proposed line westward from Donghu to Taipei’s Dadaocheng (大稻埕) area. That section would be underground, running roughly parallel to the Songshan MRT Line. The Taipei Department of Rapid Transit Systems is responsible for its planning.
The entire proposed line stretching 17.4km from Xizhi to Dadaocheng would further integrate transport links in Taipei and New Taipei City by connecting Taipei’s Datong (大同), Zhongshan (中山), Songshan (松山) and Neihu (內湖) districts with Xizhi, the department said.
STILL SEEKING ACCEPTANCE: US agencies other than the Department of Homeland Security agree that Taiwan should be included in the US border preclearance program Washington rejected Taiwan’s application to join the US border preclearance program because it aims to first prioritize areas with a greater security threat, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday, adding that Taiwan is still pursuing membership. Taiwan in 2020 applied to set up a US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) preclearance facility at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, meant to expedite travel to the US by allowing passengers to submit to immigration and customs inspections before boarding their flight. However, the CBP last year rejected the application. At a routine hearing of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Wu
PRIORITIZING HEALTH: Chen Shih-chung and a KMT lawmaker had a heated exchange about COVID-19 deaths and food imports from five Japanese prefectures The government expects soon to sign a deal for additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. “We are discussing a new contract” to obtain more doses of the vaccine and it is “likely to be finalized soon,” Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told a news briefing, when asked how many doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are left. Concern has been raised over supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine ahead of a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Thursday next week to discuss whether to authorize booster
INCENTIVE: The city is holding a cash lottery prize to encourage young couples to marry, but it knows it is not enough to convince them to tie the knot, the mayor said About one-third of Taipei residents aged 40 or older are single, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday as he promoted the city government’s cash lottery program to encourage city residents to get married. Speaking at a lottery prize award ceremony at Taipei City Hall on White Day yesterday, Ko said he wishes all lovers get married and live happily ever after. White Day is a Japanese observance related to Valentine’s Day. In 2020, the number of births dropped below the number of deaths in Taiwan, and the populations of Taipei and Taiwan are both declining, so the low birthrate is an important
The Economic Democracy Union yesterday urged the government to establish regulatory control measures for Shopee capital to deter Chinese economic influence in Taiwan. Civic groups are calling for Shopee to commission licensed electronic payment services to handle all transactions on its platform, as the current situation is unfair to certified services and the platform lacks consumer guarantees, Economic Democracy Union researcher Hsu Kuan-tze (許冠澤) said. The Investment Commission’s performance cannot compete with the US Committee on Foreign Investment, which plays a critical role in overseeing US national and economic security, union convener Lai Chung-chiang (賴中強) said. Despite the success of the 2014 Sunflower