A Tainan urologist who saved a Filipino’s penis from gangrene after it was injected with petroleum jelly on Thursday warned of the potentially fatal risks associated with artificial penis enlargement methods.
Urologist Tung Sheng-yung (董聖雍) said the 25-year-old man came to Tainan Municipal An-Nan Hospital last month complaining of excruciating pain in his penis.
In a misguided attempt to enlarge his penis, the man had five years earlier received injections of petroleum jelly in the Philippines, Tung said.
Photo courtesy of Tainan Municipal An-Nan Hospital
Despite an initial confidence boost, the man was unaware of the dangers of the practice until the pain he experienced became too difficult to bear, Tung said.
The hospital surgically removed dead foreskin and other tissue in the area to prevent gangrene, he said.
However, follow-up checks would still be needed, as the man could have insufficient foreskin or develop penile fibrosis, he added.
Some young men in Southeast Asia inject petroleum jelly as an enlargement method, while some in Taiwan have implanted beads or pearls to enhance sexual satisfaction, Tung said.
Both practices can lead to inflammation and in some serious cases result in gangrene and flesh-eating bacteria, with the infections sometimes fatal, he said.
People seeking to enlarge their penis should do so under the guidance of a medical professional using surgical procedures that have been proven safe, such as the implantation of multiple layers of an acellular dermal matrix, a type of surgical mesh made of human or animal skin.
STILL SEEKING ACCEPTANCE: US agencies other than the Department of Homeland Security agree that Taiwan should be included in the US border preclearance program Washington rejected Taiwan’s application to join the US border preclearance program because it aims to first prioritize areas with a greater security threat, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday, adding that Taiwan is still pursuing membership. Taiwan in 2020 applied to set up a US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) preclearance facility at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, meant to expedite travel to the US by allowing passengers to submit to immigration and customs inspections before boarding their flight. However, the CBP last year rejected the application. At a routine hearing of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Wu
US political scientist Francis Fukuyama said that he hopes Taiwanese realize the importance of preparing for war and reintroduce military conscription. “Let’s not be prematurely defeatist,” Fukuyama said to Taiwan in an article published on the American Purpose Web site on Thursday in which he analyzed the war between Russia and Ukraine. He said he believed the Ukraine war “to this point has been a good lesson for China,” as China, just like Russia has shown in the war, has not had any combat experience in the past decade, despite seemingly building up high-tech military forces. China also lacks experience in managing complex
PRIORITIZING HEALTH: Chen Shih-chung and a KMT lawmaker had a heated exchange about COVID-19 deaths and food imports from five Japanese prefectures The government expects soon to sign a deal for additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. “We are discussing a new contract” to obtain more doses of the vaccine and it is “likely to be finalized soon,” Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told a news briefing, when asked how many doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are left. Concern has been raised over supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine ahead of a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Thursday next week to discuss whether to authorize booster
INCENTIVE: The city is holding a cash lottery prize to encourage young couples to marry, but it knows it is not enough to convince them to tie the knot, the mayor said About one-third of Taipei residents aged 40 or older are single, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday as he promoted the city government’s cash lottery program to encourage city residents to get married. Speaking at a lottery prize award ceremony at Taipei City Hall on White Day yesterday, Ko said he wishes all lovers get married and live happily ever after. White Day is a Japanese observance related to Valentine’s Day. In 2020, the number of births dropped below the number of deaths in Taiwan, and the populations of Taipei and Taiwan are both declining, so the low birthrate is an important