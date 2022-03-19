Urologist warns against petroleum jelly penis jabs

Staff writer, with CNA





A Tainan urologist who saved a Filipino’s penis from gangrene after it was injected with petroleum jelly on Thursday warned of the potentially fatal risks associated with artificial penis enlargement methods.

Urologist Tung Sheng-yung (董聖雍) said the 25-year-old man came to Tainan Municipal An-Nan Hospital last month complaining of excruciating pain in his penis.

In a misguided attempt to enlarge his penis, the man had five years earlier received injections of petroleum jelly in the Philippines, Tung said.

Urologist Tung Sheng-yung of Tainan Municipal An-Nan Hospital explains the dangers of artificial penis enlargement methods in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Tainan Municipal An-Nan Hospital

Despite an initial confidence boost, the man was unaware of the dangers of the practice until the pain he experienced became too difficult to bear, Tung said.

The hospital surgically removed dead foreskin and other tissue in the area to prevent gangrene, he said.

However, follow-up checks would still be needed, as the man could have insufficient foreskin or develop penile fibrosis, he added.

Some young men in Southeast Asia inject petroleum jelly as an enlargement method, while some in Taiwan have implanted beads or pearls to enhance sexual satisfaction, Tung said.

Both practices can lead to inflammation and in some serious cases result in gangrene and flesh-eating bacteria, with the infections sometimes fatal, he said.

People seeking to enlarge their penis should do so under the guidance of a medical professional using surgical procedures that have been proven safe, such as the implantation of multiple layers of an acellular dermal matrix, a type of surgical mesh made of human or animal skin.