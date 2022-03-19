Knock off treating officials ‘like dogs,’ Su tells lawmakers

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Lawmakers should stop treating government officials “like dogs,” Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday during a plenary legislative session.

The remark came after the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus proposed “banning retorting” from government officials while being questioned by lawmakers at plenary sessions.

KMT Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) during a session on Friday last week asked Su for a promise that there would be no more power outages in Taiwan.

Premier Su Tseng-chang answers questions at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times

“Your grandfather promised to fight and recover mainland China,” Su said in response.

Su was referring to the alleged family lineage of Chiang as grandson of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石).

In yesterday’s session, the KMT caucus asked Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) to rein in government officials from retorting when being questioned by lawmakers, and prohibiting them from asking lawmakers questions in return.

The KMT also called for a bill that would ban retorting.

“We have seen lawmakers in the past heaping abuse and treating government officials like dogs. We should let this behavior remain in the past,” Su told reporters after the session.

“During the plenary session’s question period, lawmakers have the right to query government officials. Lawmakers also have protection under the legislative immunity. Given all these, they still want to amend the law to further protect themselves. People would think these lawmakers are too weak,” Su said.

All ministers and officials wish to explain government policies when being questioned, but they are not given the opportunity, he added.

“Lawmakers often begin questioning with scornful, disparaging remarks, sometimes even with swearing,” he said. “Outstanding professionals in the past have declined Cabinet position offers. A reason often cited was that they were not willing to face abuse and personal attacks by lawmakers.”

“The legislature is our nation’s highest body for elected representatives from all local constituencies, and the best way for lawmakers to do their job is to bolster their own knowledge for questioning officials,” You said in a statement in response to the KMT’s proposal.

“Legislative sessions are for deliberation and oversight on government policies, to discuss and debate between political parties,” You said. “Lawmakers should have a strong ability to respond to retorts by government officials.”