Washington rejected Taiwan’s application to join the US border preclearance program because it aims to first prioritize areas with a greater security threat, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday, adding that Taiwan is still pursuing membership.
Taiwan in 2020 applied to set up a US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) preclearance facility at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, meant to expedite travel to the US by allowing passengers to submit to immigration and customs inspections before boarding their flight.
However, the CBP last year rejected the application.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
At a routine hearing of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Wu denied a legislator’s claim that the application was rejected due to the airport’s relatively small capacity.
The actual reason was because Taiwan does a good job at maintaining security and therefore does not pose a considerable security threat to the US, he said, adding that Washington aims to concentrate on other places first.
One major benefit for the US in setting up preclearance facilities is to catch security threats before they touch down on US soil, rather than turning them away once they have arrived.
However, Taiwan is still seeking acceptance into the program, Wu added.
Apart from the US Department of Homeland Security, which is not discussing the matter at present, other US agencies agree that Taiwan should be included, he said.
In December last year, a group of US senators introduced a bill that would require the CBP to submit a report analyzing the effects of setting up a preclearance facility in Taiwan and other Indo-Pacific nations.
It has not yet been put to a vote.
Meanwhile, Wu denied that Taiwan’s representative to Russia was “rebuked” over something the minister had written on Twitter last month criticizing Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) said at the hearing that he had received a tip that Representative to Russia Keng Chung-yung (耿中庸) was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and rebuked for something Wu had written on Twitter on Feb. 26, two days after Taipei formally condemned the invasion.
Calling it “Russia’s savage war,” Wu wrote that “Taiwan stays vigilant & knows who to side with. We condemn & sanction the aggressor.”
Wu confirmed that Keng attended a meeting at the ministry, but denied mention of the Twitter post.
The meeting was part of regular interactions between the two sides “to exchange opinions,” he said.
Wu also reiterated that sanctions on Russia would not affect Taiwan any more than other countries, even with its inclusion among 48 countries and territories on Russia’s “unfriendly” list.
US political scientist Francis Fukuyama said that he hopes Taiwanese realize the importance of preparing for war and reintroduce military conscription. “Let’s not be prematurely defeatist,” Fukuyama said to Taiwan in an article published on the American Purpose Web site on Thursday in which he analyzed the war between Russia and Ukraine. He said he believed the Ukraine war “to this point has been a good lesson for China,” as China, just like Russia has shown in the war, has not had any combat experience in the past decade, despite seemingly building up high-tech military forces. China also lacks experience in managing complex
INCENTIVE: The city is holding a cash lottery prize to encourage young couples to marry, but it knows it is not enough to convince them to tie the knot, the mayor said About one-third of Taipei residents aged 40 or older are single, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday as he promoted the city government’s cash lottery program to encourage city residents to get married. Speaking at a lottery prize award ceremony at Taipei City Hall on White Day yesterday, Ko said he wishes all lovers get married and live happily ever after. White Day is a Japanese observance related to Valentine’s Day. In 2020, the number of births dropped below the number of deaths in Taiwan, and the populations of Taipei and Taiwan are both declining, so the low birthrate is an important
INSPECTIONS ALLOWED: The announcement came after four pilots won a lawsuit against their employers, which prohibited them being quarantined at home The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) is to propose changes to quarantine measures for long-haul flight cabin crew members today, after the current measures were found to be difficult to enforce. Long-haul flight crew members must quarantine for five days in a designated hotel or at home, if they live in a one-person household, and manage their health for another five days. Airlines are required to dispatch personnel to inspect whether crew members follow home quarantine rules, including watching short-haul flight cabin crew members take rapid tests for COVID-19 through videoconferencing. The most recent rule update took effect on Monday last week. Previously,
The nation’s longest bike lane, measuring 87.5km, was inaugurated yesterday, connecting Yunlin County, Chiayi County and Tainan, as the Council of Agriculture pledged to plant 100,000 trees along the trail. Constructed by the Irrigation Agency, the bike lane passes the Chianan Irrigation Canal (嘉南大圳) and parts of the Chianan Plain (嘉南平原), which is the center of Taiwan’s agriculture, council Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said at an inauguration ceremony in Tainan. The bike lane begins in Yunlin’s Linnei Township (林內) and ends near the Wusanto Reservoir (烏山頭水庫) in Tainan’s Guantian District (官田). President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and other government officials