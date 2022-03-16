Research centers in Taiwan and India on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), paving the way for them to cooperate on science and education projects.
The MOU was signed remotely by Taiwan Ocean Research Institute director Wang Chau-chang (王兆璋) and T.G. Sitharam, director of the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s Centre for Disaster Management and Research.
The agreement would see the Kaohsiung-based school and the Indian institute’s Centre for Intelligent Cyber-Physical Systems organize workshops, hold short-term courses and international conferences, and promote exchanges between their students and faculty members.
The Ocean Research Institute was established in 2008 and is one of the National Applied Research Laboratories’ eight centers.
Inaugurated last year, the Cyber-Physical Systems center is one of several key technology innovation hubs funded by the Indian Ministry of Science and Technology.
Wang Chin-tsan (王金燦), director of the Science and Technology Division at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India, told reporters recently that the Indian ministry last year invested 16.1 billion rupees (US$210 million) in its 25 research and innovation centers, with the Cyber-Physical Systems center being one of them.
His department had also been in talks with the Indian Ministry of Earth Sciences on the possibility of cooperating with Taiwan on technology applications for sustainable disaster prevention, Wang Chin-tsan said.
