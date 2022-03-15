‘The Lion King’ to return for 25 shows

Staff writer, with CNA





The award-winning musical The Lion King is to make a 25-show return to Taiwan from June, following a successful 2019 run in Taipei, live entertainment company Michael Cassel Group (MCG) said yesterday.

The international touring production of the award-winning Broadway hit is to return to the Taipei Arena, MCG said in a statement, adding that the show would be performed in English.

After Taipei, the show would for the first time head to the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, also known as Weiwuying, in July.

Actors from the award-winning Broadway hit musical perform in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Kham Inc via CNA

In Taipei, there would be one show per day on June 11 and 12, and from June 14 to 17, and then two per day on June 18 and 19, performing arts agency Kham Inc said.

At Weiwuying, there would be one show per day from July 13 to 15, and two per day from July 19 to 22 and over the weekend of July 16 and July 23, Kham Inc’s Web site showed.

Known as one of the world’s most popular stage musicals, with runs in more than 100 cities in 21 countries, The Lion King’s return to Taiwan this year follows its box-office-breaking 2019 season at the Taipei Arena.

The Taiwanese audience can look forward to a truly authentic Broadway experience, delivered by an international cast, producer Michael Cassel said.

“To be able to share the joy of Julie Taymor’s spectacular production with Taiwanese audiences once again is wonderful. We are thrilled to return to Taipei and play our first engagement in Kaohsiung,” Cassel said.

US writer and director Taymor is best known for her 1997 stage adaptation of the 1994 animated film The Lion King, which has garnered her Tony Awards for in the Direction and Costume Design categories.

Felipe Gamba, vice president for international strategy and licensed partnerships at Disney Theatrical Productions, said that Taymor and her creative team have brought The Lion King to “a thrilling theatrical life.”

“This is a production of great beauty and sophistication, as well as tremendous heart. It’s a joy to bring this show to Taiwan again — we cannot wait for new audiences to join us here,” Gamba said.

The Lion King has been seen by nearly 110 million people worldwide and is still running on Broadway, where it premiered on Nov. 13, 1997, Broaadway.org said.