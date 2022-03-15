The award-winning musical The Lion King is to make a 25-show return to Taiwan from June, following a successful 2019 run in Taipei, live entertainment company Michael Cassel Group (MCG) said yesterday.
The international touring production of the award-winning Broadway hit is to return to the Taipei Arena, MCG said in a statement, adding that the show would be performed in English.
After Taipei, the show would for the first time head to the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, also known as Weiwuying, in July.
Photo courtesy of Kham Inc via CNA
In Taipei, there would be one show per day on June 11 and 12, and from June 14 to 17, and then two per day on June 18 and 19, performing arts agency Kham Inc said.
At Weiwuying, there would be one show per day from July 13 to 15, and two per day from July 19 to 22 and over the weekend of July 16 and July 23, Kham Inc’s Web site showed.
Known as one of the world’s most popular stage musicals, with runs in more than 100 cities in 21 countries, The Lion King’s return to Taiwan this year follows its box-office-breaking 2019 season at the Taipei Arena.
The Taiwanese audience can look forward to a truly authentic Broadway experience, delivered by an international cast, producer Michael Cassel said.
“To be able to share the joy of Julie Taymor’s spectacular production with Taiwanese audiences once again is wonderful. We are thrilled to return to Taipei and play our first engagement in Kaohsiung,” Cassel said.
US writer and director Taymor is best known for her 1997 stage adaptation of the 1994 animated film The Lion King, which has garnered her Tony Awards for in the Direction and Costume Design categories.
Felipe Gamba, vice president for international strategy and licensed partnerships at Disney Theatrical Productions, said that Taymor and her creative team have brought The Lion King to “a thrilling theatrical life.”
“This is a production of great beauty and sophistication, as well as tremendous heart. It’s a joy to bring this show to Taiwan again — we cannot wait for new audiences to join us here,” Gamba said.
The Lion King has been seen by nearly 110 million people worldwide and is still running on Broadway, where it premiered on Nov. 13, 1997, Broaadway.org said.
Unmarried partners from other countries would in principle be allowed to enter Taiwan before foreign tourists, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, but added that discussions about when and how to further ease border restrictions are ongoing. At an afternoon news conference, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, reiterated that under current regulations, foreign spouses of Taiwanese are allowed to enter the country. Those who can supply proof of their marriage overseas can apply to the Bureau of Consular Affairs for an entry permit, he said. Unmarried partners might be granted permission to enter under
CATEGORIZING COUNTRIES: The herd immunity levels in the US and EU should be considered ‘high’ based on vaccinations and previous infections, a professor said Taiwan should reopen its borders in three phases, in the first phase allowing people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from countries with high levels of herd immunity to enter without having to quarantine, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Starting in May, Taiwan should adopt a new approach to border openings and mainly consider the herd immunity of travelers’ countries of departure, Chen said. It should categorize countries’ herd immunity levels as “high,” “medium” or “low,” and let people from high-levels countries come in first, Chen said. Herd immunity levels could be estimated using epidemiologic
US political scientist Francis Fukuyama said that he hopes Taiwanese realize the importance of preparing for war and reintroduce military conscription. “Let’s not be prematurely defeatist,” Fukuyama said to Taiwan in an article published on the American Purpose Web site on Thursday in which he analyzed the war between Russia and Ukraine. He said he believed the Ukraine war “to this point has been a good lesson for China,” as China, just like Russia has shown in the war, has not had any combat experience in the past decade, despite seemingly building up high-tech military forces. China also lacks experience in managing complex
The US Department of Defense on Monday said that it has no plans to send F-16 jets scheduled for delivery to Taiwan to Poland instead, calling speculation raised by a US media report “not accurate.” The comments by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby followed a report in the New York Times on Sunday, which said that the administration of US President Joe Biden was exploring ways to supply Polish Soviet-made fighter jets to Ukraine to aid in its war against Russia, as Ukrainian pilots are more familiar with Russian-made jets. One option was to send US-made F-16s to Poland as replacements, the report