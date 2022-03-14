US political scientist Francis Fukuyama said that he hopes Taiwanese realize the importance of preparing for war and reintroduce military conscription.
“Let’s not be prematurely defeatist,” Fukuyama said to Taiwan in an article published on the American Purpose Web site on Thursday in which he analyzed the war between Russia and Ukraine.
He said he believed the Ukraine war “to this point has been a good lesson for China,” as China, just like Russia has shown in the war, has not had any combat experience in the past decade, despite seemingly building up high-tech military forces.
Photo: CNA
China also lacks experience in managing complex air force operations, which means that the People’s Liberation Army Air Force might make the same mistakes as the Russian Air Force, he said, describing the latter’s performance in the war as “miserable.”
“Russia is heading for an outright defeat in Ukraine,” Fukuyama said, citing that Russia is struggling outside several Ukrainian cities and facing serious supply problems, as well as frequent attacks from Ukraine.
False assumptions such as that Ukrainians were pro-Russia and Ukrainian forces could be crushed quickly led to Russia’s poor planning, Fukuyama said.
Photo: Irina Rybakova / Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces / Handout via Reuters
He said that Russia’s “sudden and catastrophic” collapse would likely happen, especially in the north.
If Russia is defeated in the north, its better momentum in the south might be difficult to maintain, he added.
No diplomatic solution to the war is possible before Russia falls as predicted, as the costs on both sides have already been too huge to reach a compromise, Fukuyama said.
He approved the US’ decision to not set up a no-fly zone or help Polish MiG fighter jets to assist Ukraine, saying that it is better for Ukraine to defeat Russia alone, lest Russia claims that it was attacked by NATO and escalates the war.
Fukuyama also said that “Putin will not survive the defeat of his army,” because his support comes from his image as a strongman.
Unmarried partners from other countries would in principle be allowed to enter Taiwan before foreign tourists, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, but added that discussions about when and how to further ease border restrictions are ongoing. At an afternoon news conference, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, reiterated that under current regulations, foreign spouses of Taiwanese are allowed to enter the country. Those who can supply proof of their marriage overseas can apply to the Bureau of Consular Affairs for an entry permit, he said. Unmarried partners might be granted permission to enter under
CATEGORIZING COUNTRIES: The herd immunity levels in the US and EU should be considered ‘high’ based on vaccinations and previous infections, a professor said Taiwan should reopen its borders in three phases, in the first phase allowing people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from countries with high levels of herd immunity to enter without having to quarantine, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Starting in May, Taiwan should adopt a new approach to border openings and mainly consider the herd immunity of travelers’ countries of departure, Chen said. It should categorize countries’ herd immunity levels as “high,” “medium” or “low,” and let people from high-levels countries come in first, Chen said. Herd immunity levels could be estimated using epidemiologic
The US Department of Defense on Monday said that it has no plans to send F-16 jets scheduled for delivery to Taiwan to Poland instead, calling speculation raised by a US media report “not accurate.” The comments by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby followed a report in the New York Times on Sunday, which said that the administration of US President Joe Biden was exploring ways to supply Polish Soviet-made fighter jets to Ukraine to aid in its war against Russia, as Ukrainian pilots are more familiar with Russian-made jets. One option was to send US-made F-16s to Poland as replacements, the report
HAZARD: The building’s owner had been fined 24 times in two years, and the Environmental Protection Bureau had removed 1,120kg of garbage and recyclables from it A fire in a Taichung apartment building on Sunday that left six people dead and six injured was complicated by clutter in stairwells that made firefighters’ jobs harder and could have boxed in those fleeing, the city’s fire bureau said yesterday. The Taichung City Fire Bureau said it dispatched 85 people and 22 fire trucks and ambulances after receiving an emergency call at 4:29pm reporting a fire in a seven-story building in the city’s Central District (中區). After bringing the blaze under control at 6:30pm, firefighters entered the building and found the bodies of six people on the third, fifth and seventh