Belizean Prime Minister John Briceno on Friday lauded his country’s friendship and shared educational values with Taiwan, as he received an honorary doctorate from Kun Shan University in Tainan.
Vice President William Lai (賴清德) attended the ceremony in which Briceno received the honor from Kun Shan University president Lee Tien-shang (李天祥).
Stressing the nations’ shared values of democracy, freedom, human rights and the rule of law, Briceno said he believed that education was a basic human right.
Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office via CNA
He thanked Taiwan for allowing hundreds of students from Belize to study in the nation, adding that they help contribute to Belize’s development after returning home.
Calling Briceno an important friend of Taiwan who often speaks out for the nation in international organizations, Lai said he hoped that two-way educational exchanges could be enhanced to benefit people in both countries based on existing programs.
He added that he anticipates more advanced collaboration on education, culture, agriculture, technology, infrastructure and healthcare.
Citing data from the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lai said that more than 500 Belizean students had studied in Taiwan since the countries established diplomatic ties 33 years ago.
Nearly 200 are currently in Taiwan, with more than 20 studying at Kun Shan University.
Briceno yesterday wrapped up his visit after arriving on Tuesday for a five-day stay.
Unmarried partners from other countries would in principle be allowed to enter Taiwan before foreign tourists, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, but added that discussions about when and how to further ease border restrictions are ongoing. At an afternoon news conference, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, reiterated that under current regulations, foreign spouses of Taiwanese are allowed to enter the country. Those who can supply proof of their marriage overseas can apply to the Bureau of Consular Affairs for an entry permit, he said. Unmarried partners might be granted permission to enter under
CATEGORIZING COUNTRIES: The herd immunity levels in the US and EU should be considered ‘high’ based on vaccinations and previous infections, a professor said Taiwan should reopen its borders in three phases, in the first phase allowing people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from countries with high levels of herd immunity to enter without having to quarantine, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Starting in May, Taiwan should adopt a new approach to border openings and mainly consider the herd immunity of travelers’ countries of departure, Chen said. It should categorize countries’ herd immunity levels as “high,” “medium” or “low,” and let people from high-levels countries come in first, Chen said. Herd immunity levels could be estimated using epidemiologic
The US Department of Defense on Monday said that it has no plans to send F-16 jets scheduled for delivery to Taiwan to Poland instead, calling speculation raised by a US media report “not accurate.” The comments by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby followed a report in the New York Times on Sunday, which said that the administration of US President Joe Biden was exploring ways to supply Polish Soviet-made fighter jets to Ukraine to aid in its war against Russia, as Ukrainian pilots are more familiar with Russian-made jets. One option was to send US-made F-16s to Poland as replacements, the report
HAZARD: The building’s owner had been fined 24 times in two years, and the Environmental Protection Bureau had removed 1,120kg of garbage and recyclables from it A fire in a Taichung apartment building on Sunday that left six people dead and six injured was complicated by clutter in stairwells that made firefighters’ jobs harder and could have boxed in those fleeing, the city’s fire bureau said yesterday. The Taichung City Fire Bureau said it dispatched 85 people and 22 fire trucks and ambulances after receiving an emergency call at 4:29pm reporting a fire in a seven-story building in the city’s Central District (中區). After bringing the blaze under control at 6:30pm, firefighters entered the building and found the bodies of six people on the third, fifth and seventh