Belize PM lauds Taiwan friendship

Staff writer, with CNA





Belizean Prime Minister John Briceno on Friday lauded his country’s friendship and shared educational values with Taiwan, as he received an honorary doctorate from Kun Shan University in Tainan.

Vice President William Lai (賴清德) attended the ceremony in which Briceno received the honor from Kun Shan University president Lee Tien-shang (李天祥).

Stressing the nations’ shared values of democracy, freedom, human rights and the rule of law, Briceno said he believed that education was a basic human right.

Vice President William Lai, center left, applauds as Belizean Prime Minister John Briceno waves to onlookers while receiving an honorary doctorate at Kun Shan University in Tainan on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office via CNA

He thanked Taiwan for allowing hundreds of students from Belize to study in the nation, adding that they help contribute to Belize’s development after returning home.

Calling Briceno an important friend of Taiwan who often speaks out for the nation in international organizations, Lai said he hoped that two-way educational exchanges could be enhanced to benefit people in both countries based on existing programs.

He added that he anticipates more advanced collaboration on education, culture, agriculture, technology, infrastructure and healthcare.

Citing data from the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lai said that more than 500 Belizean students had studied in Taiwan since the countries established diplomatic ties 33 years ago.

Nearly 200 are currently in Taiwan, with more than 20 studying at Kun Shan University.

Briceno yesterday wrapped up his visit after arriving on Tuesday for a five-day stay.