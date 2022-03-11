Nine charged over defense kickbacks

TARNISHED IMAGE: Taipei prosecutors said that during the investigation, retired colonel Wu Ming-lang gave excuses and put the blame on his subordinate officers

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Two military officers and Remotek Corp executives were among nine people charged with corruption involving the Ministry of National Defense’s procurement of biological reconnaissance vehicles, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said yesterday.

Prosecutors in October last year carried out searches and detained several people for questioning.

The case stemmed from the ministry’s procurement in 2015 of 13 biological reconnaissance vehicles for a reported NT$940 million (US$33.16 million at the current exchange rate-), which the New Taipei City-based Remotek won with a bid of NT$750 million.

In yesterday’s filing, prosecutors said that the suspects were charged with breaches of the Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例) and a public functionary possessing assets of an unknown origin, among other related charges.

The indictment included retired colonel Wu Ming-lang (吳明郎) and army major Chiu Ya-tzu (邱雅姿), along with Remotek chairman Chen Ming-hung (陳銘宏) and head of research Shen Hsun-tsan (沈勳燦).

Wu, at the time on active service, and Chu were the two military officers based at the Army Command Headquarters in charge of the procurement.

Prosecutors allege that Wu and Chiu colluded in bid rigging, not properly verifying submitted bids and modifying specifications to benefit Remotek’s bid, while Remotek executives are accused of allegedly falsifying data on their submission and forging documents to secure the contract.

The officers’ actions earned Remotek illegal gains of NT$335.7 million, prosecutors said.

Key evidence included Wu having received money transfers totaling NT$5.6 million between 2014 and 2018 when preparing the tender, they said, adding that Wu could not provide legitimate sources for the money.

Documents indicate that Remotek had the lowest bid and was awarded the contract over two competitors — electronics and home-appliance giant Tatung Co, with its submission at NT$880 million, and Champion Auto Co, a construction machinery and specialized vehicle manufacturer, with its bid at NT$940 million.

“The Ministry of National Defense placed its faith in Wu to complete his military service and perform his mandated duties. With the rank of colonel on retirement, he would receive a generous monthly pension of NT$90,000,” prosecutors said in the indictment.

“During the investigation, Wu gave excuses and falsified statements to cover up his misconduct, and put the blame on his subordinates,” they said.

“The evidence clearly showed that Wu received money from unknown origins, which he could not account for, and he gave conflicting testimony in an attempt to cover it up,” they added.

“Wu abused his position in the military for illegal profiteering, and has tarnished the public image of military officers with dishonor,” they said.

“Therefore the court is requested to impose on a heavy punishment for his offenses,” they added.

It was alleged the Tac-Bio particle sensor that Remotek proposed using cannot detect bacteria and viruses smaller than PM5 (5 micrometer), although the company in the bid document listed it as capable of detecting biological and particulate matter of between PM2.5 and PM10 with 90 percent accuracy.