Taiwanese artist Cory Ko (柯宥希) on Friday won a silver Japan International Manga Award, while two other Taiwanese artists were awarded bronze prizes.
Ko entered CliniClowns: Last Goodbye (小丑醫生 — 最 後一次說再見), which saw her tied with Ukrainian artist Nataliia Rerekina, who presented Moonchosen, and Spanish artist Jordi Lafebre for his work Always Never.
The 15th iteration of the competition received the highest number of entries ever: 484 from 76 countries. One gold, three silver and 11 bronze prizes were awarded.
Photo: CNA
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards ceremony was held online, but the winner from Ukraine, which has been under a Russian attack since Feb. 24, could not appear virtually.
Ko’s CliniClowns: Last Goodbye tells the story of Hsiao-han (筱涵), a 17-year-old high-school student who does not see her sister before she dies because she wanted to escape the atmosphere of the hospital’s terminal illness ward.
Hsiao-han regrets her actions and lingers in the hospital all day until she meets a clown doctor with a red nose who helps her find her way out.
Photo: CNA
She then decides to train to become a clown doctor so that she can bring happiness to sick children.
Ko’s work is based on a story written by Taiwanese writer Feng Shih (逢時).
Taiwanese artists Chang Ki-ya (張季雅) and Evergreen Yeh (葉長青) won the bronze prizes for Formosa Oolong Tea Vol. 4 (異人茶跡4:茶迷大稻埕) and Mayfly Island (蜉蝣之島) respectively.
Aimee de Jongh from the Netherlands won the top prize.
The competition was founded by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2007 to increase international exchanges and mutual understanding through manga.
At the awards ceremony, Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Takako Suzuki conveyed a message from Rerekina, who said she believed the war in Ukraine would end and she would continue to create manga, because comics can be encouraging to people in peril.
Vice President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday conveyed Taiwan’s desire to join the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) to a visiting US delegation. During a meeting with the bipartisan delegation sent by US President Joe Biden, Lai said he hopes progress could be made on a Taiwan-US bilateral trade agreement, as well as on Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. He also expressed a desire for Taiwan to join the Quad, a strategic security dialogue between the US, India, Japan and Australia. “The visit by this delegation has important implications for security in the Indo-Pacific. Taiwanese have largely
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday criticized a local media report that compared former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s visit to Taiwan to “a political protection racket.” The Chinese-language United Daily News yesterday said that Pompeo had financial reasons for visiting the nation, alleging potential financial gain from retirement benefits, investments and business travel expenses linked to Anarock Global Partners. The ministry in a statement called the story “malicious speculation made with the aim of shifting public focus from the true meaning of the visit and disparaging a true friend of Taiwan.” Pompeo’s contributions to the development of Taiwan-US ties during his
‘WONDERFUL’: Mike Pompeo said he had been looking forward to visiting Taiwan as he began his four-day stay, during which he is to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo yesterday evening arrived in Taipei for a four-day visit that is to include meetings with top-level officials. Pompeo, who served as his country’s top diplomat during the administration of former US president Donald Trump, arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 7:38pm, accompanied by his wife, Susan Pompeo, his former adviser on China policy Miles Yu (余茂春) and nine other people. The group was greeted at the airport by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁). Upon his arrival, Pompeo said it was “wonderful” to be in Taiwan. “I’ve been looking forward to coming to visit
Unmarried partners from other countries would in principle be allowed to enter Taiwan before foreign tourists, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, but added that discussions about when and how to further ease border restrictions are ongoing. At an afternoon news conference, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, reiterated that under current regulations, foreign spouses of Taiwanese are allowed to enter the country. Those who can supply proof of their marriage overseas can apply to the Bureau of Consular Affairs for an entry permit, he said. Unmarried partners might be granted permission to enter under