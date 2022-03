Taiwan wants to join the Quad, Lai tells delegation

By Su Yung-yao and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Vice President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday conveyed Taiwan’s desire to join the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) to a visiting US delegation.

During a meeting with the bipartisan delegation sent by US President Joe Biden, Lai said he hopes progress could be made on a Taiwan-US bilateral trade agreement, as well as on Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

He also expressed a desire for Taiwan to join the Quad, a strategic security dialogue between the US, India, Japan and Australia.

Former chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen, left, greets Vice President William Lai in Taipei yesterday. Photo: AP

“The visit by this delegation has important implications for security in the Indo-Pacific. Taiwanese have largely welcomed the visit and it has boosted morale in Taiwan,” Lai said.

Lai said he expects progress on trade and economic cooperation as a result of the meeting.

An economic alliance of democracies is strategically important, and is tied to peace and stability in the region, he said.

Former chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen, who is leading the delegation, said the Ukraine crisis has been seen as a turning point for the US, and an opportunity to rethink its past practices.

Mullen said he would take Lai’s suggestions back to Washington for discussion.

Mullen also offered words of encouragement, saying the US was happy to see Taiwan, which he said is a beacon of democracy in the region, continue to prosper.

The delegation yesterday also met with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正), and attended a dinner hosted by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) before concluding their 30-hour visit to Taiwan.

Additional reporting by Shelley Shan