Two universities to provide online preparatory courses

By Tsai Shu-yuan and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Two universities are next month to begin offering online preparatory courses for senior-high students who plan to go into higher education.

National Chung Hsing University (NCHU) is to offer 23 online courses, including literature, economics, artificial intelligence and calculus, the school said.

Providence University is to offer online courses in the metaverse, uncrewed aerial vehicles and foreign-language courses including Japanese, Vietnamese and German, it said.

An image from an online preparatory course for senior-high students who plan to pursue tertiary studies, produced by National Chung Hsing University. Photo courtesy of National Chung Hsing University

The schools said they would offer the courses in accordance with the 2019 national curriculum guidelines, adding that they hoped they would help students explore their interests and identify their career goals.

The courses differ from other online courses offered at universities, as they are designed specifically for senior-high students, including those already accepted to a university following graduation, NCHU said.

However, first and second-year high-school students could also take the courses to gain a sense of what studying at a university would be like, the school said, adding that this is the third batch of preparatory offerings from NCHU.

“We started offering a small selection of five courses in July last year, and then added an additional five in September,” the school’s recruitment office said. “However, due to worsening COVID-19 outbreaks at the time, we had to move all of the courses online.”

The office said the school’s most popular preparatory course has been its Fun and Easy Finances course, which nearly 400 students signed up for.

With 23 courses available online next month, students would have more diverse options, including marketing, podcast production, gardening and entrepreneurship, it said.

“Since the courses are not taught live, there are few time or location restrictions. Students can self-study at their own pace, and those in remote rural areas can also take the courses,” it said.

Providence University said it would also offer diverse courses on popular subjects such as virtual reality development, as well as 2D and 3D game design.

The courses could help high-school students discover their career interests and learn more about the university’s departments and learning methods, Providence University president Tang Chuan-yi (唐傳義) said.

High-school teachers have also signed up for courses to broaden their knowledge, Providence University secretary-general Liu Kuo-yu (劉國有) said.

The school has also begun offering English-language listening comprehension courses online since early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Registration for the next round of online courses at NCHU started yesterday and runs through March 7, with courses running from March 14 to June 12. Registration is open to high-school students nationwide, and each student can take up to three courses, the school said.

Students are to receive one credit for each course in which they pass an online test and final assessment, which is transferable to undergraduate programs at NCHU, it said.