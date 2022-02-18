A resort planned near Taitung County’s Shanyuan Bay (杉原灣) on Wednesday failed an environmental assessment for the second time, dealing another blow to the project, which has been languishing in review for 16 years.
Reviewers deliberated for 15 minutes before rejecting the application to allow construction of the project, which has been dubbed the “most troubled zombie tourism investment in history.”
The projected Dulan Bay Golden Sea Resort, which would include a 500-room hotel complex on an 11.3-hectare plot, was initially granted environmental approval in 2000.
Photo: Huang Ming-tang, Taipei Times
However, as construction did not begin within three years, the developers were legally required to submit another assessment report analyzing environmental changes.
Residents and environmental advocates protested the project, saying that it would damage an archeological site and coral reefs, and that it would encroach on Amis lands without the developer having properly communicated with the communities.
The site is near Beinan Township’s (卑南) Fushan (富山), where ancient pottery remains have been discovered.
In the intervening years, the project proposal underwent eight committee meetings and two assessments before the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) returned the case to the Tourism Bureau in 2018.
The bureau in 2020 submitted the case again, but the same objections remained, leading to Wednesday’s rejection, which came after the developer failed to present a report.
The developer said it would respect the committee’s decision, and consider the possibility of downsizing the project and preserving the archeological site.
Although it did not send a representative to the meeting, the bureau submitted a letter saying that the market has changed significantly since the project was first approved more than 20 years ago and the original financing plan no longer applies.
The developer said it on Jan. 25 received a letter saying that it had one year to submit a revised business plan.
Without asking further questions, the reviewers unanimously voted to reject the plan.
Citizen of the Earth, Taiwan deputy executive director Tsai Chung-yueh (蔡中岳) said that the project exposes loopholes in Taiwan’s environmental review mechanism.
Even though the project had been rejected, the case was resubmitted, wasting resources and causing years of torment for the developer and residents, Tsai said.
The EPA should settle old cases and ask the bureau to complete its promised assessments of east coast projects to avoid the situation from happening again, he added.
FEELING POWERLESS: Many Hong Kongers who fled to Taiwan were not only beaten in their homeland, but now find it difficult to make friends and fit in with local culture The majority of Hong Kongers who sought asylum in Taiwan show signs of trauma related to political violence, while most have trouble adapting to life in their new home, a source who works with them said. “Many of the victims were beaten by Hong Kong police, or were close with someone who was shot or killed during the protests,” the source said. “Their experiences have left them scarred and unable to return to where they came from.” Many Hong Kongers who participated in anti-extradition protests in 2019 saw support for Hong Kong expressed in Taiwanese media, and by Taiwanese politicians in the
NO SECRET: KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou said he hopes for peace and coprosperity across the Taiwan Strait, but calm cannot describe China’s worsening jet incursions Politicians yesterday denounced a Chinese state media report that labeled two Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators as “secret Taiwanese independence advocates,” saying that if its interpretation were true, it would be describing most Taiwanese. KMT legislators Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) and Charles Chen (陳以信) were on Saturday named by the People’s Political Consultative Daily as members of a “secret” faction of independence advocates. The article asserted the presence of two independence “forces” in Taiwan, one overt and one covert. Certain KMT members comprise the “secret” faction, which extolls “one China,” while in reality colluding with external antagonists to act against Chinese in the name
The owner of Taiuan-e-tiam (台灣e店), a bookshop for Taiwan-related writing and paraphernalia, is looking for a new location after rising rents near National Taiwan University in Taipei have made its lease untenable. If it closed down permanently, there would be no other bookstore dedicated to Taiwan, owner Wu Cheng-hsan (吳成三) said on Sunday. Taiuan-e-tiam, which in Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese) means “the store of Taiwan,” first opened its doors in 1993. The seeds of inspiration were planted when Wu was warned by a fellow student at Columbia University not to read the campus’ copy of Formosa Betrayed. The 1965 book details US diplomat
CLARIFICATION: The Ministry of National Defense said it has a ‘full grasp’ on Chinese maneuvers near Taiwan’s waters and airspace, and would respond accordingly The Ministry of National Defense (MND) has denied that Chinese warplanes breached the airspace of the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) in the disputed South China Sea. The clarification was made late on Sunday after several media outlets reported an incursion into the territorial space of the Pratas Islands by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Saturday. The reports cited information released by a privately run Facebook page that regularly records the PLA’s incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). According to an alleged transcript of a radio warning that the air force issued to the Chinese aircraft, an unnamed