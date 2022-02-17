Sin Trend Video might have difficulties securing approval for its application to establish a national news channel from the National Communications Commission (NCC), after some commissioners questioned the need to set up an additional news channel in Taiwan’s saturated market.
The broadcast authority began reviewing the application from the Taichung-based media firm, which it received in January last year.
Sin Trend’s news channel, which would be called Taiwan Daily Network (台灣生活新聞), has begun broadcasting on YouTube. Securing a broadcasting license from the NCC would allow it to air on cable or Chunghwa Telecom’s multimedia-on-demand system.
Taiwan Daily Network chairwoman Liao Tzu-chen (廖紫岑) and other channel representatives were invited to the commission yesterday morning to answer questions from NCC commissioners, NCC Vice Chairman and spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) told a news conference.
“Commissioners mainly focused on the channel’s business plan... We have yet to deliberate on the case and have not reached a decision,” Wong said, adding that the review would resume after the channel’s management submits supplementary information.
Based on the channel’s presentation to the NCC, the Taiwan Daily Network would be a national broadcaster, but it would devote a large share of airtime to local news coverage, making it different from other national news channels.
The channel would focus on central and southern Taiwan, and examine local issues from the viewpoints of residents, its management told NCC commissioners.
The channel told commissioners that it has 102 employees, but is planning to expand the personnel to 300, Wang said, adding that each of Taiwan’s six special municipalities would have a news department.
The channel would air local news in the afternoon and national news at 6pm, Wong said.
Like at Mirror News, which received its broadcasting license before the Lunar New Year holiday, National Chengchi University journalism professor Liu Hui-wen (劉慧雯) and National Chung Cheng University communications professor Tsai Tsung-lung (蔡崇隆) would act as ombudsmen at Taiwan Daily Network, Wong said.
National Chung Cheng University communications professor Kuang Chung-shian (管中祥) would act as the convener of its media ethics committee, he added.
However, some commissioners told the network that Taiwan had too many news channels and asked how it is planning to set itself apart from others, Wong said.
In addition to Sin Trend, Liang also owns Taiwan Optical Platform (TOP), the nation’s fourth-largest multiple cable system operator.
“Another critical issue is whether a multiple system operator should be allowed to operate a news channel as well, and if such vertical integration would impede other channels from accessing cable systems,” he said.
As TOP is a publicly traded company, commissioners asked the channel how it could avoid receiving investment from the government and political parties, Wong said.
Liao said that TOP and Sin Trend are separate firms, adding that the channel would adhere to regulations on government, political party and military investment.
A task force charged with conducting a preliminary review of the application recommended that it be rejected.
FEELING POWERLESS: Many Hong Kongers who fled to Taiwan were not only beaten in their homeland, but now find it difficult to make friends and fit in with local culture The majority of Hong Kongers who sought asylum in Taiwan show signs of trauma related to political violence, while most have trouble adapting to life in their new home, a source who works with them said. “Many of the victims were beaten by Hong Kong police, or were close with someone who was shot or killed during the protests,” the source said. “Their experiences have left them scarred and unable to return to where they came from.” Many Hong Kongers who participated in anti-extradition protests in 2019 saw support for Hong Kong expressed in Taiwanese media, and by Taiwanese politicians in the
POST-HOLIDAY SLUMP: The Tourism Bureau said that it respects the decisions, but urged operators to thoroughly disinfect their premises before accepting regular guests Thirty-nine hotels across Taiwan have stopped accepting guests who need to quarantine due to COVID-19 pandemic rules, as demand has declined after the Lunar New Year holiday, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. The demand for quarantine hotel rooms surged after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Dec. 14 last year implemented a special quarantine policy for overseas Taiwanese returning home for the holiday, which ended on Sunday. They were required to stay in quarantine hotels or government quarantine facilities for seven to 14 days, depending on their COVID-19 vaccination status. The policy is to end on Feb. 28. Bureau statistics
NO SECRET: KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou said he hopes for peace and coprosperity across the Taiwan Strait, but calm cannot describe China’s worsening jet incursions Politicians yesterday denounced a Chinese state media report that labeled two Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators as “secret Taiwanese independence advocates,” saying that if its interpretation were true, it would be describing most Taiwanese. KMT legislators Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) and Charles Chen (陳以信) were on Saturday named by the People’s Political Consultative Daily as members of a “secret” faction of independence advocates. The article asserted the presence of two independence “forces” in Taiwan, one overt and one covert. Certain KMT members comprise the “secret” faction, which extolls “one China,” while in reality colluding with external antagonists to act against Chinese in the name
The owner of Taiuan-e-tiam (台灣e店), a bookshop for Taiwan-related writing and paraphernalia, is looking for a new location after rising rents near National Taiwan University in Taipei have made its lease untenable. If it closed down permanently, there would be no other bookstore dedicated to Taiwan, owner Wu Cheng-hsan (吳成三) said on Sunday. Taiuan-e-tiam, which in Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese) means “the store of Taiwan,” first opened its doors in 1993. The seeds of inspiration were planted when Wu was warned by a fellow student at Columbia University not to read the campus’ copy of Formosa Betrayed. The 1965 book details US diplomat