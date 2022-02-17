Autopsies on kids find physical trauma

Staff writer, with CNA





Autopsies of the bodies of two children suspected of having been killed by their father found that they had both suffered physical trauma, the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office said on Tuesday.

Coroners found that one of the children, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, had a stab wound in his neck, while his 18-month-old brother appeared to have been strangled, the office said.

The findings would be passed on to the Institute of Forensic Medicine to determine the exact cause of death, prosecutors said.

The children’s father, a 25-year-old air force mechanic identified only by his surname, Hsiao (蕭), was the main suspect in the killing, the office said, adding that Hsiao is in intensive care following an apparent suicide attempt.

The bodies of the two children were found on Sunday morning, when paramedics rushed to an apartment building in the city’s Tanzi District (潭子), where a man reportedly had fallen from the roof.

While Hsiao was being rushed to a nearby hospital, police went to his home on the third floor of the building and found the two children on a bed, covered with a bloodstained sheet.

Investigators later found a note, believed to have been written by Hsiao, and a knife that they think was the murder weapon used on the older child.

In the note, the writer talked of refusing to sign divorce papers and of leaving the family quietly.

Local media reports said that Hsiao’s wife, surnamed Liu (劉), had in December asked to end the marriage after years of quarrels.

The latest quarrel took place at their home in Tanzi in the early hours of Sunday.

Liu left the apartment after the fight with her husband, and he allegedly murdered the two small children, then jumped from the roof of in an apparent suicide attempt, police said.