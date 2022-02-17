The Changhua branch of the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families receives about NT$50,000 from a mystery donor every year during its annual charity sale of traditional lanterns leading up to the Lantern Festival, and this year was no exception.
Unnoticed, the mystery donor dropped a parcel of NT$50,500 wrapped in a flyer into the donation box, keeping the practice for 15 consecutive years.
Nobody knows the mystery donor’s gender or appearance, the charity said.
Photo: Tang Shih-ming, Taipei Times
The charity sale held by the Changhua branch ended on Tuesday, which was the Lantern Festival.
Volunteers at the charity sale said the mystery donor usually “shows up” on the last few days with the generous donation. Moved by the kindness, the volunteers have paid close attention this year in the hope of saying thank you to the donor in person.
“The mystery man was here,” Lin Man-li, a senior specialist at the organization, said after opening the parcel with NT$50,500 inside.
None of the volunteers noticed when or from whom did they receive such generosity.
The booth in Changhua, at the intersection of Siaoyang and Minzu roads, is one of the 40 spots in Taiwan selling lanterns for charity.
Branch director Wang Chen-kuang (王震光) said that the organization is supporting 3,048 children, which requires substantial funding.
He also expressed his appreciation for Li Shih-yung (李世湧) and his wife, who started the charity sale 27 years ago.
Proceeds from the charity sale would be used to help children, who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, attend classes without interruption, Wang added.
