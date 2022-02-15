The arrival of a cold front yesterday brought brief snowfall to Yushan (玉山), the nation’s highest peak, painting its summit white on Valentine’s Day.
The unusual weather phenomenon only occurred on Yushan, and lasted for approximately 50 minutes from 6:05am to 6:55am, during which time Yushan’s highest peak accumulated 70mm of snow.
The lowest temperature registered on Yushan early yesterday morning was minus-1.6oC.
Photo courtesy of the Yushan Weather Station
Meanwhile, temperatures in the northeastern, north-central and eastern parts of Taiwan dropped to between 13oC and 14oC, while other areas measured 15oC to 18oC, the bureau said.
The low-lying location where the temperature plummeted the lowest was in Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲) at 8am, measuring 11.8oC.
Temperatures are forecast to rise slightly between today and tomorrow, but would remain cool, said Daniel Wu (吳德榮), an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University.
The nation would see cloudy weather with chances of temporary showers occurring in areas around Taipei and the eastern half of the island, said Wu, a former director of the bureau’s Weather Forecast Center.
Another cold front is expected to arrive on Friday, which would increase moisture in the air and bring rain, he said.
A cold air mass would land in Taiwan on Saturday, with temperatures dropping to their lowest on Sunday, Wu said.
FEELING POWERLESS: Many Hong Kongers who fled to Taiwan were not only beaten in their homeland, but now find it difficult to make friends and fit in with local culture The majority of Hong Kongers who sought asylum in Taiwan show signs of trauma related to political violence, while most have trouble adapting to life in their new home, a source who works with them said. “Many of the victims were beaten by Hong Kong police, or were close with someone who was shot or killed during the protests,” the source said. “Their experiences have left them scarred and unable to return to where they came from.” Many Hong Kongers who participated in anti-extradition protests in 2019 saw support for Hong Kong expressed in Taiwanese media, and by Taiwanese politicians in the
The mandatory quarantine period for inbound travelers can be shortened without significantly increasing the infection risk for local communities, as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has a shorter incubation period than previous variants, National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday said that it was working toward shortening the mandatory quarantine period for inbound travelers, dependent on the local COVID-19 situation remaining under control this month. The length of the quarantine and when the policy would start needs further discussion, the CECC said. In his weekly online broadcast analyzing
POST-HOLIDAY SLUMP: The Tourism Bureau said that it respects the decisions, but urged operators to thoroughly disinfect their premises before accepting regular guests Thirty-nine hotels across Taiwan have stopped accepting guests who need to quarantine due to COVID-19 pandemic rules, as demand has declined after the Lunar New Year holiday, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. The demand for quarantine hotel rooms surged after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Dec. 14 last year implemented a special quarantine policy for overseas Taiwanese returning home for the holiday, which ended on Sunday. They were required to stay in quarantine hotels or government quarantine facilities for seven to 14 days, depending on their COVID-19 vaccination status. The policy is to end on Feb. 28. Bureau statistics
TAIPEI EASING? Mayor Ko Wen-je said that if the local COVID-19 situation remains under control, the capital would further ease restrictions from Tuesday next week The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 10 local cases of COVID-19 and 44 imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the 10 local cases are five people who tested positive after being placed in isolation, a case linked to a family cluster in New Taipei City and four new cases reported in Kaohsiung with unclear connections to previous cases. The five cases who tested positive during isolation include two relatives of previous cases linked to the Re-Yi Distribution Service Co cluster in Taoyuan, Chen said. Although the two people are Miaoli County