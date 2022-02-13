Taipei Lantern Festival sets the stage for friends

CARIBBEAN ALLIES: Saint Lucia presented a lantern featuring the outlines of both nations, while Saint Kitts and Nevis showcased its own nature and culture

Staff writer, with CNA





The Taipei Lantern Festival was aglow at its opening on Friday, with lantern installations highlighting Taiwan’s international friendships.

Among the many installations at the festival in Shilin District (士林), 14 were themed around the nation’s friendships with foreign cities and countries.

One of the most eye-catching lanterns was that from Caribbean ally Saint Kitts and Nevis, portraying the Museum of Nevis History in the country’s capital, Charleston, and the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton, one of the US’ founders, with Nevis Peak in the background.

Visitors take selfies in the booth of Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture at the Taipei Lantern Festival on Friday. Photo: CNA

The lantern also featured two young people playing the steelpan, a percussion instrument made from the bottom of an oil drum that was originally developed in Trinidad and Tobago.

Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador Jasmine Elise Huggins said she hoped those who came to see the lantern would learn more about her country and its culture through brochures handed out at the site.

Visitors would be invited to follow the social media accounts of the embassy to learn more about the country, Huggins said.

“The most important thing to know is we are a friendly country of Taiwan and to educate people more about that fact, to know that we are friends with Taiwan and we have been friends with Taiwan for the past 38 years since we became an independent country,” she said.

Another lantern that attracted many visitors was one Singapore, named A #SingapoReimagine adventure with Merli the Merlion.

The lantern featured the city-state’s iconic landmarks, including the Supertree Grove, Esplanade — Theatres on the Bay and Marina Bay Sands.

Gavin Yang (楊一鳴), the representative of the Singapore Tourism Board in Taiwan, said it was Singapore’s first time participating in the festival, adding that the lantern had been designed with the aim of allowing Taiwanese to journey with Merli the Merlion as they reimagine Singapore’s diverse culture and unique places of interest.

“The idea is to attract more Taiwanese to travel to Singapore,” Yang said.

Another country, and ally, participating for the first time in the festival is Saint Lucia, which displayed a lantern titled Together We Are Stronger to promote mutual cultural understanding and friendship with Taiwan.

The lantern was designed by Saint Lucian artist Kissia Peter and features outlines of the islands of Taiwan proper and Saint Lucia, as well as traditional cultural elements from both countries.

Shema Edward, a 19-year-old Saint Lucian university student who came to Taiwan in November last year, said that being able to see the lantern in Taiwan made her feel closer to home.

The 10-day Taipei Lantern Festival is to run through Sunday next week in the areas surrounding three stations of the MRT metropolitan railway system, including Jiantan Station, which serves the Shilin Night Market (士林夜市), and showcase more than 50 lanterns and lantern artworks, the Taipei Department of Information and Tourism said.