The Taiwan Ceramic Culture Association on Tuesday called on the Miaoli County Government to establish a cultural park to protect an archeological site in Jhunan Township’s (竹南) Shanjia Borough (山佳).
Researchers are excavating the area, where pottery made on-site and believed to be 2,000 to 3,200 years old has been found, the association said in a news release.
It has provided a guided tour of the site for county officials and local landowners, the association said.
A man named Hsieh Teng-hsiang (謝登祥) in 1983 discovered pieces of pottery and decorative stones at the site, which his son, Hsieh Chia-jung, later handed over to archeologists, it said.
Then-Academia Sinica Institute of History and Philology research fellows Chen Chung-yu (陳仲玉) and Liu Yi-chang (劉益昌) led the initial excavation, finding coarse pottery tempered with sand, it said.
The pieces include fragments of containers, lids, buttons, bracelets and spindles, the association said, adding that most of the objects are red in color and some bear characteristic black-and-red patterns of the Chih Shan Yen culture.
Researchers also found stone tools, including spades, adzes, chisels, arrowheads, knives, fishing net sinkers, hammerstones and millstones, as well as jade jewelry, it said.
The objects were recovered near the surface, and a deeper excavation might yield older artifacts, the news release cited historian and association member Teng Shu-hui (鄧淑慧) as saying.
A local landowner surnamed Huang (黃) said that it is up to the government whether to set up a cultural park at the site, but he hopes that his interests would be respected.
