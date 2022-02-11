The Taiwan Railway Labor Union on Wednesday said it might hold a protest and go on strike next month if the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) presents its proposal to transform itself into a state-run corporation to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications without first reaching an agreement with the union.
After a derailment of a Taroko Express train in Hualien County on April 2 last year killed 49 people, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材), who took office on April 20, vowed to transform the agency into a state-run corporation within three years.
Wang has since last month met with union representatives, trying to convince them that the transformation would solve the railway operator’s problems.
Photo: CNA
However, union members opposed the plan, saying that it was not the reform they had expected.
The agency has over the past decades accumulated more than NT$400 billion (US$14.376 million) of debt, and the ministry has proposed that earnings after tax would be used to pay off the debt, the union said in an online statement.
“How can TRA employees get better pay and benefits under such circumstances? Once the agency becomes a corporation, employees would also have to give up their qualifications as government workers. An employee in a firm that makes no profit could be laid off at any time,” it said.
Union chairman Chen Shih-chieh (陳世杰) said the union is not against reforming the agency, but questioned whether the planned railway corporation would mean a true reform and increase operational safety.
“We urge the Ministry of Transportation and Communications to resolve the debt and other issues first, and reach an agreement with the union before sending statutes governing the establishment of a railway corporation to the Legislative Yuan. Otherwise, we cannot accept the proposal,” he said.
The union said it had originally planned to organize a protest on Feb. 23, to which 3,748 members had signed up.
However, the rally would be postponed, as COVID-19 regulations limit crowd sizes, it said.
The ministry said that the state-run corporation would keep the TRA’s employees
Chunghwa Post Co, Taiwan International Ports Corp and Taoyuan International Airport Corp used to be government agencies, and none of them have laid off significant numbers of workers since the transformations, the ministry said.
TRA employees would not be paid less in the state-run railway corporation and might get 4.4 months of salary as performance-based bonuses, even if the company does not post profits, it said.
Around-the-clock care is needed to sustain the nation’s only liger, blighted by genetic deformities as a living reminder of the tragedy that can result from human greed. A-piao (阿彪) staggers about his enormous enclosure, his faint tiger stripes glistening in the slanted winter sun before he flops to the ground. Lazily turning to show onlookers his exposed belly, he exudes the same ease as his distant domesticated cousins, yet something is clearly unusual about this feline. His left hind leg, rigid and immobile, extends from his side like a crutch as he gazes forward with the face of a lion. Yet this
‘JUDGEMENT ERROR’: A legislator said that the flagbearer should not have worn the outfit, which the skater said was an gift and worn in athletic tradition Controversy over Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) wearing the China national team’s skinsuit continued as Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) yesterday said that Huang lacked awareness of her role as the flagbearer of the Taiwanese team at the Beijing Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony last night. Huang, one of the four athletes competing for Taiwan at this year’s Winter Olympics, faced a backlash on social media on Thursday after posting a training video of her wearing a Chinese national team skinsuit. Hsu yesterday said that Huang’s choice of uniform was extremely inappropriate, given that she is Taiwan’s flagbearer and that the
Protesters yesterday threw eggs at images of Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) and the Chinese flag outside the Sports Administration building in Taipei. Members of the Taiwan Republic Office staged the event to protest Olympic flagbearer Huang, who on Thursday posted pictures of herself online wearing the China national team’s skinsuit. Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), who was last year confined to his home for throwing eggs at a statue of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), called for the resignation of national sports officials over the incident, calling it a “political scandal” that she was allowed to carry the Chinese Taipei flag at the
‘KOWTOWING TO CHINA’: Critics reportedly asked the government to not allow Huang Yu-ting to be the nation’s Olympic flagbearer, calling officials ‘arrogant’ Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) leading Taiwanese athletes as a flagbearer at the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony has further upset the public and politicians in Taiwan, as she was branded a “disgrace” for “surrendering” after posting photos of herself practicing in China’s national team jersey. “Taiwan’s Olympic athletes had in the past always worn our national uniform with pride and patriotism. We cannot accept Huang saying there is no issue of nationality in sports to explain her action,” retired army general Yu Pei-chen (于北辰) said yesterday. “The crucial matter is that Huang is in Beijing to represent our country, just