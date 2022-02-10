Tibetan groups and rights advocates were yesterday joined by independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) and New Power Party Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) in launching this year’s “Cycling for a Free Tibet” campaign ahead of next month’s main event.
This year’s event is to mark the 63rd anniversary of “Tibetan Uprising Day,” when Tibetans on March 10, 1959, joined in mass protests in a failed rebellion against nine years of Chinese military rule, Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan director Tashi Tsering said.
“It has been more than 70 years since a Chinese military invasion took control of Tibet. They have placed heavy restrictions on Tibetans, to brainwash them, but Tibetans have never given up hope,” Tashi said.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
The “Cycling for a Free Tibet” campaign began in 2011 to raise public awareness of the pain and suffering of Tibetans’ plight, he said.
The annual campaign aims to “give a voice to those who are victims of Chinese state brutality and persecution,” Tashi said, as he joined other human rights advocates draped in the Tibetan “snow lion” flag on a cycling tour that finished at the Bank of China branch in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義).
“The Beijing regime has carried out oppression and human rights abuse against Tibetans, Uighurs and Hong Kongers. It is Taiwanese who raised their voices to condemn China, as we have always had to stand up to support victims of subjugation,” Chiu said.
“Taiwanese have also protested numerous times against the incursion of Chinese warplanes more than 900 times into our air defense identification zone,” Chiu said, urging all political parties in the Legislative Yuan to work together on bills to assist political refugees.
Under a proposed refugees act, Taiwan would consider granting residency in suitable cases, such as the nation has done in the past for exiled Tibetans and those who have lost their homelands, he added.
It is the right principle for a free and democratic country with respect for human rights to follow, Chiu said.
In an address to the participants, Lim said: “Taiwanese have felt China’s aggression and its violation of Taiwan in many sectors. We have spoken out against Beijing’s abuse and atrocities in Tibetan, Hong Kong and other places.”
“We are on the front line against China, and we have the courage to stand up and fight,” Lim said. “We are visible on the international stage. By doing so, more people in other countries are willing to protest against China.”
Yesterday was selected as the start of this year’s campaign because the day is known as Lhakar (“White Wednesday”), a day on which Tibetans traditionally express spiritual devotion and pray for a long life.
The day has also become associated with the Tibetan protest movement.
In Taipei, people can join cycling events along planned routes to commemorate “Tibetan Uprising Day” on Wednesday next week, Feb. 23, and March 2 and 9.
A cycling event is also to take place on March 6 in Kaohsiung and on March 12 in Taichung, released information said.
