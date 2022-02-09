About 13,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine would be offered as booster shots at nine walk-in vaccination sites in Taipei through today, the Taipei Department of Health said yesterday.
The city is offering the shots in nine districts, as it still has many unfilled slots for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster dose left from the 21st round of national vaccinations, the department said.
The sites are Jazz Square (爵士廣場, between Zhongshan and Shuanglian MRT stations), the No. 7 Plaza in East Metro Mall (東區地下街), the CPC Zhonglun Basketball Center (中油中崙球場), Taipei Railway Station, the Wenshan District Administration Center (文山行政中心), the Qiyan Recreation Center (奇岩活動中心), Taipei City Hall, Nangang Railway Station and the Fufu Recreation Center (富福活動中心), the department said.
Photo: Luo Hsin-chen, Taipei Times
The vaccination site at Taipei Railway Station would offer vaccines only in the morning, while the remaining sites would offer shots in the morning and afternoon, the department said.
It urged eligible people to get a booster shot as soon as possible.
People need to present their National Health Insurance card and vaccine record card to receive a jab, it added.
Meanwhile, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said the city government would offer a NT$500 cash certificate for people aged 75 or older who receive any COVID-19 vaccine dose before Feb. 28.
As for people aged 65 to 75 who are eligible for a booster shot, the city’s district offices would send a notice informing them where and when they can receive their vaccine, he said, adding that inoculations are expected to start on Monday.
Separately, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said temporary vaccination stations would be set up in the city on Monday and Tuesday next week, mainly for elderly people who are eligible for a booster dose or who have not received a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
She said a notice would be sent this week to about 36,000 elderly people eligible for a booster dose and about 96,000 who have yet to complete the two-dose regimen, reminding them to get vaccinated.
Around-the-clock care is needed to sustain the nation’s only liger, blighted by genetic deformities as a living reminder of the tragedy that can result from human greed. A-piao (阿彪) staggers about his enormous enclosure, his faint tiger stripes glistening in the slanted winter sun before he flops to the ground. Lazily turning to show onlookers his exposed belly, he exudes the same ease as his distant domesticated cousins, yet something is clearly unusual about this feline. His left hind leg, rigid and immobile, extends from his side like a crutch as he gazes forward with the face of a lion. Yet this
‘JUDGEMENT ERROR’: A legislator said that the flagbearer should not have worn the outfit, which the skater said was an gift and worn in athletic tradition Controversy over Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) wearing the China national team’s skinsuit continued as Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) yesterday said that Huang lacked awareness of her role as the flagbearer of the Taiwanese team at the Beijing Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony last night. Huang, one of the four athletes competing for Taiwan at this year’s Winter Olympics, faced a backlash on social media on Thursday after posting a training video of her wearing a Chinese national team skinsuit. Hsu yesterday said that Huang’s choice of uniform was extremely inappropriate, given that she is Taiwan’s flagbearer and that the
Protesters yesterday threw eggs at images of Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) and the Chinese flag outside the Sports Administration building in Taipei. Members of the Taiwan Republic Office staged the event to protest Olympic flagbearer Huang, who on Thursday posted pictures of herself online wearing the China national team’s skinsuit. Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), who was last year confined to his home for throwing eggs at a statue of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), called for the resignation of national sports officials over the incident, calling it a “political scandal” that she was allowed to carry the Chinese Taipei flag at the
‘KOWTOWING TO CHINA’: Critics reportedly asked the government to not allow Huang Yu-ting to be the nation’s Olympic flagbearer, calling officials ‘arrogant’ Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) leading Taiwanese athletes as a flagbearer at the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony has further upset the public and politicians in Taiwan, as she was branded a “disgrace” for “surrendering” after posting photos of herself practicing in China’s national team jersey. “Taiwan’s Olympic athletes had in the past always worn our national uniform with pride and patriotism. We cannot accept Huang saying there is no issue of nationality in sports to explain her action,” retired army general Yu Pei-chen (于北辰) said yesterday. “The crucial matter is that Huang is in Beijing to represent our country, just