Taipei offering booster shots at nine locations

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter, with CNA





About 13,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine would be offered as booster shots at nine walk-in vaccination sites in Taipei through today, the Taipei Department of Health said yesterday.

The city is offering the shots in nine districts, as it still has many unfilled slots for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster dose left from the 21st round of national vaccinations, the department said.

The sites are Jazz Square (爵士廣場, between Zhongshan and Shuanglian MRT stations), the No. 7 Plaza in East Metro Mall (東區地下街), the CPC Zhonglun Basketball Center (中油中崙球場), Taipei Railway Station, the Wenshan District Administration Center (文山行政中心), the Qiyan Recreation Center (奇岩活動中心), Taipei City Hall, Nangang Railway Station and the Fufu Recreation Center (富福活動中心), the department said.

A medical worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination station in Pingtung County yesterday. Photo: Luo Hsin-chen, Taipei Times

The vaccination site at Taipei Railway Station would offer vaccines only in the morning, while the remaining sites would offer shots in the morning and afternoon, the department said.

It urged eligible people to get a booster shot as soon as possible.

People need to present their National Health Insurance card and vaccine record card to receive a jab, it added.

Meanwhile, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said the city government would offer a NT$500 cash certificate for people aged 75 or older who receive any COVID-19 vaccine dose before Feb. 28.

As for people aged 65 to 75 who are eligible for a booster shot, the city’s district offices would send a notice informing them where and when they can receive their vaccine, he said, adding that inoculations are expected to start on Monday.

Separately, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said temporary vaccination stations would be set up in the city on Monday and Tuesday next week, mainly for elderly people who are eligible for a booster dose or who have not received a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

She said a notice would be sent this week to about 36,000 elderly people eligible for a booster dose and about 96,000 who have yet to complete the two-dose regimen, reminding them to get vaccinated.