The Council of Agriculture (COA) is today to launch a subsidy program to boost chicken egg production amid a nationwide shortage, it said yesterday.
Since before the Lunar New Year holiday, the council reported egg shortages of about 1.2 million per day due to an avian flu outbreak, cold weather and rising operational costs.
Shortages this week could expand to 2 million eggs per day, it told a news conference in Taipei, adding that the situation is unlikely to improve soon.
Photo courtesy of Taichung City Government via CNA
Council officials yesterday afternoon met with egg retailers to discuss ways to address the problem.
“Our consensus was that products in the agricultural, fishing and livestock industries tend to be underpriced,” Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said. “An egg in Taiwan costs about NT$5, which is relatively cheap compared with other countries, but the cost of chicken feed has risen more than 26 percent since 2020.”
The Executive Yuan on Sunday announced that the government would waive a 5 percent business tax for importers of soybeans, wheat and corn to stabilize chicken feed prices, the council said.
Chen said that the council is also offering two subsidies to egg farmers to increase production.
Egg farmers are to be given NT$3 for every 600g of eggs produced, as well as NT$25 per egg-laying chicken to counter the effects of rising feed prices.
“We will implement the subsidy program until the end of this month to see if it is effective in raising egg production, or whether the program should continue or be adjusted,” he said.
The retail price for eggs is about NT$34.5 per 600g, the council said.
Taiwan is still short of 1.4 million to 2 million eggs per day, council data showed.
“We want to emphasize that the nation still produces about 21 million eggs per day and people can still buy them. We will try to supply the retail market with eggs previously set aside for processed egg products,” he said.
The council said that it has applied for emergency approval to import eggs from Australia, Japan and the US to stabilize the retail price.
Before the Lunar New Year holiday, the council increased the supply by 900,000 eggs per day by coordinating with processed food manufacturers.
It froze the retail price at egg production sites at NT$34.5 per 600g, while the wholesale egg price was set at NT$44 per 600g. The prices continued for more than one month.
Still, egg shelves in Pxmart, Carrefour and other large supermarket chains remain mostly empty because deliveries stopped over the holiday, industry representatives said.
“Although egg production continued during the holiday, egg distributors were off,” Taipei Egg Retailers’ Union chairman Kao Chuan-mo (高傳謨) told the Central News Agency. “Egg deliveries would gradually resume in the next few days, now that distributors are back to work, but egg production is estimated to be fewer than 20 million per day.”
Animal Husbandry Department Deputy Director Chiang Wen-chuan (江文全) said that the demand for eggs tends to drop 3 to 5 percent after the holiday compared with before the holiday.
Whether egg production rises depends on when temperatures begin to warm, Chiang said.
‘JUDGEMENT ERROR’: A legislator said that the flagbearer should not have worn the outfit, which the skater said was an gift and worn in athletic tradition Controversy over Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) wearing the China national team’s skinsuit continued as Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) yesterday said that Huang lacked awareness of her role as the flagbearer of the Taiwanese team at the Beijing Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony last night. Huang, one of the four athletes competing for Taiwan at this year’s Winter Olympics, faced a backlash on social media on Thursday after posting a training video of her wearing a Chinese national team skinsuit. Hsu yesterday said that Huang’s choice of uniform was extremely inappropriate, given that she is Taiwan’s flagbearer and that the
Around-the-clock care is needed to sustain the nation’s only liger, blighted by genetic deformities as a living reminder of the tragedy that can result from human greed. A-piao (阿彪) staggers about his enormous enclosure, his faint tiger stripes glistening in the slanted winter sun before he flops to the ground. Lazily turning to show onlookers his exposed belly, he exudes the same ease as his distant domesticated cousins, yet something is clearly unusual about this feline. His left hind leg, rigid and immobile, extends from his side like a crutch as he gazes forward with the face of a lion. Yet this
‘KOWTOWING TO CHINA’: Critics reportedly asked the government to not allow Huang Yu-ting to be the nation’s Olympic flagbearer, calling officials ‘arrogant’ Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) leading Taiwanese athletes as a flagbearer at the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony has further upset the public and politicians in Taiwan, as she was branded a “disgrace” for “surrendering” after posting photos of herself practicing in China’s national team jersey. “Taiwan’s Olympic athletes had in the past always worn our national uniform with pride and patriotism. We cannot accept Huang saying there is no issue of nationality in sports to explain her action,” retired army general Yu Pei-chen (于北辰) said yesterday. “The crucial matter is that Huang is in Beijing to represent our country, just
ANALYSIS: The top reason cited by men for getting married was to start a family, while women said they did so to have children, a longitudinal study showed Marriage brings happiness to men, even to those less interested in marriage, and most women, although women with less traditional expectations did not report an increase in happiness, new research suggests. Marriages in Taiwan last year reached a record low of 114,606, while divorces hit a 20-year low of 47,887, government data show. Investigating the trend, National Chengchi University Department of Sociology associate professor Hu Li-chung (胡力中) analyzed data from a longitudinal Academia Sinica study on adolescent development. The 17-year study of 5,600 students from 40 junior-high schools in Taipei, New Taipei City and Yilan County asked the students about their happiness