Cold weather to persist until Sunday morning: bureau

TRAVEL POLICY: A high-occupancy vehicle policy on northbound freeway lanes has been adopted as people started to head home early yesterday

By Chen Hsin-yu / Staff reporter, with CNA





Temperatures in most parts of the nation are to remain low until Sunday morning, with rainfall forecast in the northern areas, the Central Weather Bureau said.

After a warm, sunny Wednesday morning, temperatures have plunged, with the northern part of Taiwan experiencing precipitation and cold.

The temperature changes are due to the passing of a cold front, a continental cold air mass and an increase in seasonal northeasterly winds, the bureau said.

A woman takes a selfie in the rain in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The mercury is forecast to remain low in the north, with temperatures of 15°C to 17°C, while central Taiwan could see temperatures of 16°C to 20°C, it said.

Eastern and southern Taiwan could see highs of 24°C to 26°C and nighttime lows of 15°C to 17°C.

The weather across the nation is likely to follow the same pattern of cold and rainy days until Sunday morning, it said.

In other news, the Freeway Bureau yesterday afternoon implemented high-occupancy vehicle rules on northbound lanes of freeways, as many started heading home early yesterday — the third day of the Lunar New Year — to avoid traffic congestion that usually occurs toward the end of holidays.

As more people are to travel north in the next few days, the Freeway Bureau encouraged motorists to get enough rest before hitting the road and use the bureau’s mobile app “1968” to get the latest traffic update.

To avoid congestion on freeways, drivers could take Highway 61 instead of the Sun Yat-sen Freeway (Freeway No. 1) and Formosa Freeway (Freeway No. 3), it said.

Alternative routes to the Chiang Wei-shui Freeway (Freeway No. 5) and the Shuishalian Freeway (Freeway No. 6) are Highways No. 9 and No. 63 respectively, it added.