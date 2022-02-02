Government to regulate use of GEs in food oils

Staff writer, with CNA





The government would begin regulating the amount of glycidyl fatty acid esters (GEs) — a suspected carcinogen — in food-grade oils and oil-based food products in 2024, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

The agency would revise the Sanitation Standard for Contaminants and Toxins in Food (食品中污染物質及毒素衛生標準) to limit the amount of GEs in food-grade vegetable oils and marine oils, including palm oil, fish oil and seal oil, FDA food items division chief Chou Pei-ju (周珮如) said.

GEs are food contaminants found in oils that form during the refining process and can turn into the compound glycidol when ingested by humans, the agency said.

Glycidol is classified as “probably carcinogenic” by the UN’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, indicating that there is strong evidence it can cause cancer in humans.

Under the planned regulations, the amount of GEs would be limited to 1,000 micrograms per kilogram (mcg/kg) in oils used in the production of food items, including cookies and chocolate, Chou said.

The amount of GEs in oils used to make cereal-based complementary foods and non-staple foods for infants and young children would be limited to 500mcg/kg, Chou said.

As oil and food companies need time to make the necessary adjustments, the new regulations would take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, Chou said.

Once they are implemented, offenders could face a fine of NT$30,000 to NT$3 million (US$1,078 to US$107,805), Chou added.

Food manufacturers that make snacks such as cookies and chocolate could face fines of NT$60,000 to NT$200 million, Chou said.

The agency in July last year set GE limits in infant formula, follow-up infant formula and foods for special medical purposes intended for infants and young children.

The amount of GEs in powdered products in the above categories is limited to 50mcg/kg, while the amount in liquid products is limited to 6mcg/kg.