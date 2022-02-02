The government would begin regulating the amount of glycidyl fatty acid esters (GEs) — a suspected carcinogen — in food-grade oils and oil-based food products in 2024, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.
The agency would revise the Sanitation Standard for Contaminants and Toxins in Food (食品中污染物質及毒素衛生標準) to limit the amount of GEs in food-grade vegetable oils and marine oils, including palm oil, fish oil and seal oil, FDA food items division chief Chou Pei-ju (周珮如) said.
GEs are food contaminants found in oils that form during the refining process and can turn into the compound glycidol when ingested by humans, the agency said.
Glycidol is classified as “probably carcinogenic” by the UN’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, indicating that there is strong evidence it can cause cancer in humans.
Under the planned regulations, the amount of GEs would be limited to 1,000 micrograms per kilogram (mcg/kg) in oils used in the production of food items, including cookies and chocolate, Chou said.
The amount of GEs in oils used to make cereal-based complementary foods and non-staple foods for infants and young children would be limited to 500mcg/kg, Chou said.
As oil and food companies need time to make the necessary adjustments, the new regulations would take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, Chou said.
Once they are implemented, offenders could face a fine of NT$30,000 to NT$3 million (US$1,078 to US$107,805), Chou added.
Food manufacturers that make snacks such as cookies and chocolate could face fines of NT$60,000 to NT$200 million, Chou said.
The agency in July last year set GE limits in infant formula, follow-up infant formula and foods for special medical purposes intended for infants and young children.
The amount of GEs in powdered products in the above categories is limited to 50mcg/kg, while the amount in liquid products is limited to 6mcg/kg.
The New York Mets are to again present their fans with limited-edition Taiwan-themed replica jerseys during the baseball franchise’s 17th annual Taiwan Heritage Day this summer. The Mets on Friday released a photograph of the mostly blue jersey, featuring the name “Taiwan” and the number “1” printed in orange on the back. The jersey is not for sale, but would be given to people who buy tickets for the Aug. 28 game against the Colorado Rockies, which are to go on sale in the middle of next month. It would be the second year in a row that the Queens-based team is
‘CHINESE STYLE’: Taipei residents do not want smart city efforts based on ‘centralized control, tracking and mass surveillance,’ the campaign’s initiators said Taipei City Councilor Miao Po-ya (苗博雅) yesterday said that her campaign against the Taipeipass (台北通) app has garnered almost 10,000 signatures since Friday, but exposed her to insults and threats by telephone and through social media. It seems to be a “coordinated attack,” as all the messages follow a similar pattern, she said, citing as an example one saying: “We love the Taipeipass. Do not block the smart city plan. Stop interfering with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).” Some people had left disparaging remarks and false information when signing up for the online petition, and there have been attempts to disrupt her
US Representative Tom Tiffany has called for the expulsion of Chinese Ambassador to the US Qin Gang (秦剛) after the envoy threatened the US that a military conflict might arise over Taiwan. “It is the sense of [the US] Congress that the diplomatic credentials of Qin Gang, the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the United States, be revoked, and he be declared persona non grata and immediately expelled from the United States,” Tiffany said in a draft amendment to the US House of Representatives Committee on Rules. Tiffany filed the amendment in response to Qin on Friday telling
LEVEL 2.5: People who have not been vaccinated or have received only one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine should only dine in if there are isolation booths, Ko Wen-je said Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday announced that the city is raising its COVID-19 alert level to 2.5, with a conditional ban on dine-in services. People who have received two or three shots against COVID-19 can dine in at eateries, while those who have not been vaccinated or have only received one jab should only eat on-site if there are isolation booths, he told a news conference. Ko said he is not thinking of raising the alert level to 3, as Taiwan has a relatively high vaccination rate and vaccinated people are less likely to spread the virus. Taipei residents are advised