The Prague-based think tank European Values Center for Security Policy yesterday opened an office in Taipei, which signified Taiwan’s growing ties with Europe, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said.
Wu made the remarks at the opening of the think tank’s office, adding that the opening demonstrated camaraderie among fellow democratic countries.
The office’s establishment also sends a clear signal to the world that Taiwan’s partnership with the Czech Republic is strengthening, he said.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
Taiwan’s partnership with democratic countries is a crucial part of its strategy, especially as authoritarian nations attempt to exert their influence on the international stage and threaten to destroy the core values of democracy, he said.
Interacting with the center will hopefully result in viable solutions to combat disinformation, cyberattacks and economic threats from other countries, he added.
American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk, who also attended the opening, said that the institute could play a constructive role when interacting with the center.
Taiwan can provide its European partners valuable insight into China and the region, she said.
The AIT is happy to see that European partners are concerned with the security of Asia, she said, adding that the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region not only affects nations in Asia, but also the US and Europe.
The US is dedicated to upholding security in the Indo-Pacific regional, especially as China’s actions conflict with the values that the Taiwan, Europe and the US believe in, she said.
China’s human rights abuses, use of the economy as a coercive tool and cyberattacks are increasingly obvious, especially in terms of its relationship with Taiwan, she said.
The primary job of US President Joe Biden’s administration is to support US allies and partners, and jointly uphold and safeguard prosperity, security and the US’ core values, she said.
The US has offered long-term and solid support for Taiwan, which transcends political party differences in Washington, she added.
European Values Center for Security Policy director Jakub Janda said that the establishment of the Taipei office would allow the center to learn how Taiwan upholds democracy, despite direct pressure from China, adding that the office’s establishment was a sign of support for Taiwan.
Without completed infrastructure and training, the expedited sale of new F-16s from the US could become a burden rather than a help, a military official said yesterday. Reuters on Thursday last week reported that Washington is looking to accelerate the delivery of 66 new F-16C/D Block 70 aircraft in response to what it sees as increasing intimidation by Beijing. Under the terms of the original US$8 billion deal signed in 2019, the US is expected to deliver a single-seater and double-seater for testing next year, then deliver the 66 new aircraft in batches of four or five from 2024 to 2026. The officials
SLIGHTS: Beijing intends to display pro-unification messages and prominently feature Taiwanese volunteers in its propaganda videos, an official said Taiwanese officials are poised to boycott next month’s Beijing Winter Olympics, an official with knowledge of the matter said yesterday, citing concerns that China would slight Taiwan during the Games. This year’s Winter Olympics are scheduled to open on Friday next week amid a diplomatic boycott by Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Lithuania, New Zealand, the UK and the US in response to China’s human rights abuses against Uighurs in Xinjiang and crackdowns on democracy advocates in Hong Kong. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said that a Cabinet-appointed task force has determined that Taiwan’s delegation would abstain from the opening and
‘CHINESE STYLE’: Taipei residents do not want smart city efforts based on ‘centralized control, tracking and mass surveillance,’ the campaign’s initiators said Taipei City Councilor Miao Po-ya (苗博雅) yesterday said that her campaign against the Taipeipass (台北通) app has garnered almost 10,000 signatures since Friday, but exposed her to insults and threats by telephone and through social media. It seems to be a “coordinated attack,” as all the messages follow a similar pattern, she said, citing as an example one saying: “We love the Taipeipass. Do not block the smart city plan. Stop interfering with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).” Some people had left disparaging remarks and false information when signing up for the online petition, and there have been attempts to disrupt her
INCREASED COOPERATION: Part of the funding is to be used to further the aims of a Taiwan-US human resources development platform launched in 2015, a source said An increase of ￥100 million (US$878,765) to Japan’s annual foreign affairs budget is for “advancing the Japan-Taiwan relationship,” information published on the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Web site showed. The ministry’s budget for last year was ￥1.7 billion; it was increased to ￥1.8 billion for this year. The ministry wrote that the additional funding was to be used for “cooperating with allies and like-minded countries to safeguard the universal values of the international community.” Regarding Taiwan specifically, the ministry said that it was “responding to an increasingly complex security and economic environment,” and that it aimed to “strengthen diplomacy and cooperation