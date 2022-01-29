Opening of Czech think tank office a milestone: minister

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





The Prague-based think tank European Values Center for Security Policy yesterday opened an office in Taipei, which signified Taiwan’s growing ties with Europe, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said.

Wu made the remarks at the opening of the think tank’s office, adding that the opening demonstrated camaraderie among fellow democratic countries.

The office’s establishment also sends a clear signal to the world that Taiwan’s partnership with the Czech Republic is strengthening, he said.

From left, Institute for National Defense and Security Research chief executive Lin Chen-wei, Prospect Foundation executive director Lai I-chung, Czech Economic and Cultural Office head Patrick Rumlar, European Values Center for Security Policy director Jakub Janda, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu and American Institute in Taiwan Director Sandra Oudkirk attend the opening of the Taipei office of the European Values Center for Security Policy yesterday. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

Taiwan’s partnership with democratic countries is a crucial part of its strategy, especially as authoritarian nations attempt to exert their influence on the international stage and threaten to destroy the core values of democracy, he said.

Interacting with the center will hopefully result in viable solutions to combat disinformation, cyberattacks and economic threats from other countries, he added.

American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk, who also attended the opening, said that the institute could play a constructive role when interacting with the center.

Taiwan can provide its European partners valuable insight into China and the region, she said.

The AIT is happy to see that European partners are concerned with the security of Asia, she said, adding that the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region not only affects nations in Asia, but also the US and Europe.

The US is dedicated to upholding security in the Indo-Pacific regional, especially as China’s actions conflict with the values that the Taiwan, Europe and the US believe in, she said.

China’s human rights abuses, use of the economy as a coercive tool and cyberattacks are increasingly obvious, especially in terms of its relationship with Taiwan, she said.

The primary job of US President Joe Biden’s administration is to support US allies and partners, and jointly uphold and safeguard prosperity, security and the US’ core values, she said.

The US has offered long-term and solid support for Taiwan, which transcends political party differences in Washington, she added.

European Values Center for Security Policy director Jakub Janda said that the establishment of the Taipei office would allow the center to learn how Taiwan upholds democracy, despite direct pressure from China, adding that the office’s establishment was a sign of support for Taiwan.