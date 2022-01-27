Taipei City Councilor Miao Po-ya (苗博雅) yesterday said that her campaign against the Taipeipass (台北通) app has garnered almost 10,000 signatures since Friday, but exposed her to insults and threats by telephone and through social media.
It seems to be a “coordinated attack,” as all the messages follow a similar pattern, she said, citing as an example one saying: “We love the Taipeipass. Do not block the smart city plan. Stop interfering with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).”
Some people had left disparaging remarks and false information when signing up for the online petition, and there have been attempts to disrupt her communications on social media, said Miao, who is a member of the Social Democratic Party.
Photo: Cheng Ming-hsiang, Taipei Times
She jointly launched the campaign with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei City Councilor Wu Pei-yi (吳沛憶), and independent Taipei city councilors Lin Liang-chun (林亮君) and Huang Yu-fen (黃郁芬).
Ko has been promoting the use of the app to access municipal services and said that it should be linked to COVID-19 vaccine information.
Announcing the petition, the four councilors said: “Ko and his officials are heading toward a Chinese style of exercising central control ... including tracking people’s movement, activities and transactions.”
Democratic institutions must respect the right to privacy, they said.
Taipei residents might want the capital to become a smart city, but they do not want “centralized control, tracking and mass surveillance,” they said.
The use of the Taipeipass should be voluntary, Miao said, accusing Ko of increasingly introducing mandatory schemes under the pretext of smart city efforts.
By increasingly collecting personal information of residents, the schemes contravene the Personal Information Protection Act (個人資料保護法), Miao said.
The Taipei City Government has been promoting the app as a “one-stop solution” for a large range of services, including as a platform to pay utility bills, taxes, parking tickets, reporting incidents to police and claiming benefits at stores.
The four city councilors said that Taipei residents are forced to use the app when accessing services including borrowing books at public libraries, obtaining student cards, paying school fees, participating in workshops organized by the city government, registering for childcare benefits and entering sports facilities.
Data security advocates have said that the app is prone to breaches that might affect national security, such as when services linked to the app are handled by Chinese firms.
Separately, Taipei city councilors have said that the legal basis on which the app operates and gathers data is unclear.
Without completed infrastructure and training, the expedited sale of new F-16s from the US could become a burden rather than a help, a military official said yesterday. Reuters on Thursday last week reported that Washington is looking to accelerate the delivery of 66 new F-16C/D Block 70 aircraft in response to what it sees as increasing intimidation by Beijing. Under the terms of the original US$8 billion deal signed in 2019, the US is expected to deliver a single-seater and double-seater for testing next year, then deliver the 66 new aircraft in batches of four or five from 2024 to 2026. The officials
SLIGHTS: Beijing intends to display pro-unification messages and prominently feature Taiwanese volunteers in its propaganda videos, an official said Taiwanese officials are poised to boycott next month’s Beijing Winter Olympics, an official with knowledge of the matter said yesterday, citing concerns that China would slight Taiwan during the Games. This year’s Winter Olympics are scheduled to open on Friday next week amid a diplomatic boycott by Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Lithuania, New Zealand, the UK and the US in response to China’s human rights abuses against Uighurs in Xinjiang and crackdowns on democracy advocates in Hong Kong. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said that a Cabinet-appointed task force has determined that Taiwan’s delegation would abstain from the opening and
INCREASED COOPERATION: Part of the funding is to be used to further the aims of a Taiwan-US human resources development platform launched in 2015, a source said An increase of ￥100 million (US$878,765) to Japan’s annual foreign affairs budget is for “advancing the Japan-Taiwan relationship,” information published on the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Web site showed. The ministry’s budget for last year was ￥1.7 billion; it was increased to ￥1.8 billion for this year. The ministry wrote that the additional funding was to be used for “cooperating with allies and like-minded countries to safeguard the universal values of the international community.” Regarding Taiwan specifically, the ministry said that it was “responding to an increasingly complex security and economic environment,” and that it aimed to “strengthen diplomacy and cooperation
A majority of Japanese feel friendly toward Taiwan, with almost half of respondents in a poll saying that they want to visit the country after COVID-19 travel curbs are eased, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan said yesterday. The office said that 75.9 percent of respondents said they feel friendly toward Taiwan, citing as reasons the friendliness and politeness of Taiwanese, the long history of ties between the two nations, and the strength of bilateral trade. More than one-quarter of respondents — 26.4 percent — said they had traveled to Taiwan, while 47.8 percent said they would like to