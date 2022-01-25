Alcohol addiction could cause dementia: doctor

A Taichung-based doctor has warned against alcohol addiction, saying that it could cause brain regression and eventually lead to dementia.

Alcohol addiction is a chronic physical and psychological condition, as addicted people have a strong desire to consume alcohol, Tseng Kuo-wei (曾國偉), a doctor at Fongyuan Hospital’s Department of Psychology, said on Wednesday.

People with the condition build up alcohol tolerance, while rationalizing their need for alcohol, leading to chronic physical problems, Tseng said.

Finding ways to encourage people with alcohol addiction to reduce their alcohol consumption and treat their condition remains a serious issue in Taiwan, he said.

There are many people in Taiwan whose drinking habits have led to brain regression and eventually dementia, he added.

Citing a study conducted by Stanford University in 2018, Tseng said that people who blush after consuming alcohol are at greater risk of developing cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.

About 45 percent of Taiwanese have alcohol intolerance, which is characterized by flushing of the face, dizziness, headaches, an increased heart rate or vomiting caused by consuming small amounts, the Health Promotion Administration has said.

The Alzheimer’s Society in the UK has also said that more people are being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at an early age — at about 40 to 50 — and linked the phenomenon to the commonality of alcohol addiction, Tseng said.

Citing research carried out by the JAMA Network Open journal, Tseng said that people who drink until they “black out” are 136 percent more likely to develop dementia.