The Criminal Investigation Bureau on Saturday called on people to be careful when shopping online, citing a high number of fraud cases targeting online shoppers last year.
The largest number of cases, or 940, targeted customers of retailer Eslite Bookstore, it said.
Other retailers with a high number of fraud cases included ET Mall with 868 cases, Shopee Taiwan Co with 500 cases, Jealousness Classics with 358 cases and Kingstone Book Co with 324 cases.
Photo courtesy of the Criminal Investigation Bureau
“The suspects hack into the e-commerce platforms and steal customer data. They then call the customer to say there was a system error involving their payment,” the bureau said in a statement. “They then ask the customer to go to an ATM to transfer funds to a specified bank account.”
To tackle the issue, the bureau said it is sending weekly notices to retailers with at least five reported cases to remind them to be vigilant against cyberattacks.
It is also asking them to perform self-assessments on the measures they are taking to combat the issue.
Retailers whose customers are targeted by fraudsters are asked to put notices on their Web sites to remind customers not to divulge personal information to unknown sources, and to call the company’s customer service line if there is suspicious activity, or if they have questions about their accounts.
Retailers must also ensure that their customer service lines are available until 10pm, it said.
Investigations into recent fraud cases are ongoing, the bureau said, adding that updates can be accessed through its 165 Anti-Fraud and Internet Scam Hotline, as well as its anti-fraud Web site, Facebook page and mobile phone app.
“The bureau will continue to audit information security measures taken by online retailers, provide relevant technical support and require retailers to strengthen the protection of personal data,” it said.
