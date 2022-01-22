The air force yesterday showcased its new F-5 ejection seats in a Seventh Flight Training Wing jet at a Taitung County air force base during a visit by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).
Taiwan ordered 70 Martin-Baker Mk 16 ejection seats from the US for the air force’s F-5 fleet in March last year after military experts recommended replacing the previous models, which they said used an outdated design.
The recommendation was made during an investigation into the cause of a mid-air collision of two F-5E jets in March last year that left two pilots dead.
Photo: CNA
The first batch of the ejection seats was received late last year, and the F-5 on display yesterday was one of the first aircraft to be refitted with one.
The air force said it plans to upgrade its fleet of 16 F-5Es — a single seat version of the F-5 jet — and 27 F-5Fs — a twin-seat model — with the new seats by the end of the year.
The Mk 16 is a high-tech ejection seat that comes with advanced safety features such as a personal survival pack and is compatible with many canopy jettison systems, the air force said.
Photo: CNA
It uses a passive leg restraint system that can automatically retract the pilot’s lower limbs and provide protection during ejection, and enables pilots to eject safely even at zero altitude and zero velocity, the air force said.
When the seat makes contact with water, it automatically detaches the harness from the seat’s parachute to prevent the pilot from drowning, the air force added.
Although the F-5 jet with the new Mk 16 ejection seat was highlighted, the president also inspected a recently delivered indigenous advanced jet trainer from local aircraft maker Aerospace Industrial Development and another F-5 jet.
Tsai was there as part of a tour of military bases ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins at the end of the month.
The air force took delivery of two advanced jet trainers last year, and another eight are scheduled to be delivered this year. Aerospace Industrial Development plans to deliver 66 advanced jet trainers by 2026.
President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration is seeking to join an Indo-Pacific economic framework being planned by the US, a senior official said. The government is paying close attention to the regional economic pact being touted by US President Joe Biden, although too few details have emerged from Washington for Taipei to make specific plans, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The US is expected to launch the Indo-Pacific economic framework next month after negotiations with Australia, India and Japan, the official said. The economic initiative is to tackle trade facilitation, standards for the digital economy and technology, supply-chain resiliency and
PIVOTAL ROLE: Taiwan’s importance in the global chip supply chain can be bolstered by domestic equipment manufacturing, President Tsai Ing-wen said Efforts must be made to better secure Taiwan’s place in the global supply chain by localizing production of equipment and facilities used by the semiconductor industry, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. Tsai discussed the issue during a meeting with representatives from the Taiwan Electronic Equipment Industry Association at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Product shortages throughout the COVID-19 pandemic — particularly of automotive chips — highlighted the pivotal role of Taiwan in the global supply chain, she said. Tsai thanked the association for cooperating with the government on the shared goal of localizing production of important semiconductor industry equipment.
SEPARATE CASE? A woman tested positive when she went with her daughter to be tested, because her daughter had taken the same bus to school as a steakhouse worker The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 10 local COVID-19 cases, six of whom had visited a steakhouse in Taoyuan where an infection cluster has been reported. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that of the 10 local infections, one case — No. 17,928 — is a Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport disease prevention staffer who works in the area where inbound travelers collect their saliva for a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, and sometimes at the fever screening station. The staffer had tested negative in a PCR test on Jan. 9 and
TRACING UNDER WAY: The CECC has identified six transmission chains among 25 recently confirmed COVID-19 cases, including those linked to a restaurant and a bank The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 54 new COVID-19 infections — 44 imported and 10 local — and identified six transmission chains among local cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the imported cases are 18 who tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 26 who tested positive during quarantine. Of the local cases, seven are associated with a cluster infection at a Tasty Steak (西堤牛排) outlet in Taoyuan’s Zhongli District (中壢), one is linked to a family of four with COVID-19 reported on Monday, one is a family member of an