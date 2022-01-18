Taipei, New Taipei City list places patients visited

Staff writer, with CNA





Taipei and New Taipei City yesterday released a list of places visited by two people recently confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, to alert people to areas where they could possibly have been exposed to the virus.

Taipei focused on the movements of a disease control worker at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, a woman in her 40s who conducted saliva tests on inbound travelers and screened them for fever.

She was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Sunday after 6,346 airport staff were tested on Friday and Saturday, the Central Epidemic Command Center said.

Soldiers from the army’s 33rd Chemical Warfare Group yesterday disinfect Taipei Railway Station to curb the spread of COVID-19. Photo courtesy of Taipei Department of Environmental Protection

The woman took the Taipei MRT system between Taipei Main Station and Mingde Station on the Red Line at different hours in the morning and evening from Tuesday to Saturday last week, the Taipei Department of Health said.

On Thursday last week, she visited a 7-Eleven convenience store on Mingde Road in Beitou District (北投) from 12:32am to 12:35am.

She visited a Kuang Nan (Xuchang Branch) wholesale store and a Daiso shopping center on Xuchang Street the following afternoon from 4:27pm to 4:54pm.

That same evening, she visited the Carrefour supermarket in Tianmu (天母), before heading to a FamilyMart convenience store on Mingde Road.

The woman has since been placed in a government-run quarantine center in Taipei, the department said.

Also yesterday, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp (TRTC) said it had received confirmation on Sunday that a person with COVID-19 recently visited the Taipei Children’s Amusement Park, which it manages and maintains.

The park has been thoroughly disinfected, but its indoor food court has been temporarily closed for three days starting yesterday as a precaution, the TRTC said.

Those who might have come into contact with the person, determined using smartphone tracking systems, have been notified to get tested for COVID-19, while some of the park workers have been ordered to follow self-health management protocols, the company said.

New Taipei City authorities later yesterday identified the woman as a female nurse who works at Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in Banciao District (板橋).

The woman, who is in her 30s, was on Saturday confirmed to have COVID-19 after coming down with a cough.

Among the places she visited was the Mega City department store in Banciao, the New Taipei City Department of Health said.

The department store is being disinfected after it learned that the nurse recently visited one of its restaurants — Haidilao Hot Pot, the department said.

She also visited other places in and around Taipei and New Taipei City, including the Far Eastern Department Store and the Lihpao Hi-Mall in Banciao, and the National Taiwan Science Education Center in Shilin District (士林).