The re-election of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) could lead the territory to become “another Shenzhen,” an Institute for National Defense and Security Research academic said.
Hong Kong is to elect its next chief executive in March from a pool of 1,500 candidates including incumbent Lam.
Lam is unpopular among Hong Kongers, and has had difficulty demonstrating her administrative ability, but if she were re-elected, it is likely the territory would become more like nearby Shenzhen, which is directly under Beijing’s control, researcher Shih Chien-yu (侍建宇) wrote in the institute’s latest defense security report.
Photo: AP
Beijing might allow two strong candidates to run against Lam to set expectations in Hong Kong, and thereby bolster the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) rule over the territory, Shih said.
The idea of a “South Shenzhen” was first raised by investment banker Alex Shiu (蕭少滔), who cited arbitrary arrests, seizures of assets and monitoring of individuals as becoming the norm in Hong Kong, as it is in China, Shih said.
“Beijing’s overhaul of the Hong Kong electoral system was an attempt to secure the legitimacy of its rule over Hong Kong in the short term,” he said. “The most recent Legislative Council elections shattered that legitimacy, but created two developments.”
Democratic legislators still exist, but they have largely chosen to either act as agents of the CCP or become “voiceless,” he said, adding that if they dare to provoke China’s authority, Beijing would simply tighten the restrictions further.
“Beijing is oscillating in its control over Hong Kong, between rule by the chief executive and rule by CCP committee members,” he said. “If the unpopular Lam is re-elected, the CCP will just govern Hong Kong directly, effectively turning it into a South Shenzhen.”
If the CCP wanted to maintain the illusion of a “one party, two systems” framework for Hong Kong, then it would likely not allow Lam to be re-elected, he said, adding that a candidate would be chosen that gives the illusion of political participation in the territory.
“Politics in Hong Kong are already bound to the CCP, regardless of what approach is taken. However, feigning competition in the chief executive election might help the CCP garner a sense of legitimacy,” he said.
“However, if the Legislative Council is not responsible for its own performance, then all political responsibility would fall on the CCP — a responsibility it cannot shirk,” he said.
TREATMENT OF UGANDANS: Chung Chou University of Science and Technology was ‘involved in a major breach of relevant regulations,’ the Ministry of Education said Chung Chou University of Science and Technology has been banned from accepting international students after it was found to have mistreated students from Uganda, the Ministry of Education said yesterday. The plight of students from the East African nation was exposed after online news site The Reporter uncovered illegal practices at the university in Yuanlin City, Changhua County. While students were promised English-language courses, scholarships and paid internship opportunities before they arrived, the report said that the university did not provide the scholarships and only a few courses were taught in English. The so-called “paid internship opportunities” were in reality blue-collar
CONFLICT: Memorials to Chiang Kai-shek are defended even by some of those who suffered under his rule, as they give him credit for bringing prosperity to Taiwan Fred Chin fumbles with the combination lock on an old metal gate, the bright turquoise marred by rust spots and grime. On the other side is a long dark corridor and rows of cells. It was here that Chin was detained, tried and sentenced to 12 years in an offshore jail by the totalitarian regime that ruled Taiwan for almost 40 years. “In one-and-a-half years I left this room four times,” the now 72-year-old said, gesturing to the whitewashed walls. “Three times for court, and the last time when I was sent to Green Island (綠島). Three-hundred sixty-five days a year,
RULES TIGHTENED: Passengers arriving from Sydney and Los Angeles tested positive for COVID-19, while passengers arriving from Seattle all tested negative Seventeen of the 217 passengers who arrived on long-haul at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday morning tested positive for COVID-19, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said, adding that the positivity rate was higher than expected. Yesterday was the first day that the government enforced stricter health guidelines for the testing of passengers arriving on long-haul flights. They must undergo a polymerase chain reaction test immediately after arriving at the nation’s international airports. Those who test positive are sent directly to hospitals to avoid spreading the virus to people working in and around the airports and at quarantine hotels. Victor Wang (王必勝),
‘NEW YEAR GIFT’: While the MAC called the song propaganda, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said that it addressed the homesickness of ‘Taiwanese compatriots’ A pro-unification pop song aired on Chinese television earlier this month would only further sour Taiwanese sentiment toward China, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said on Wednesday. The music video for We Sing the Same Song (我們同唱一首歌), which aired on China Central Television, features Chinese artists performing alongside Taiwanese singers Jam Hsiao (蕭敬騰), Ouyang Nana (歐陽娜娜) and Chen Li-nong (陳立農). The lyrics were reportedly written by Taiwanese lyricist Vincent Fang (方文山), known for his collaborations with Jay Chou (周杰倫), to music composed by a Chinese musician. Sung in Chinese and Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), the song is about three Taiwanese siblings who