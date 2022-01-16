Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





SOCIETY

Man dies in scaffold collapse

A man was yesterday killed and six were injured in a scaffolding collapse on an oil terminal under construction at the Port of Kaohsiung. Another worker was still trapped as of press time last night. Their condition was described as lightly injured, but conscious. The Kaohsiung Fire Department said that it was notified at about 5:11pm of an incident at the port’s partially built oil terminal. The collpase is suspected to have been caused by a hydraulic failure in a jack that held up the platform, which plunged eight workers down the 40m-tall cylindrical structure. First responders from the department and the port’s fire brigade removed eight workers from the collapsed scaffolding, including a man surnamed Chung (鍾) who showed no signs of life. Taiwan International Ports Corp, which manages the port, said that the cause of the incident is being investigated.

HEALTH

Kaohsiung opens lab

The Kaohsiung City Government on Wednesday launched a NT$100 million (US$3.62 million) medical laboratory that is the first Good Tissue Practice cellular therapy center in southern Taiwan. The center is a joint creation of the municipal government, Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital and Raypal Biomedical, a medical unit of Compal Electronics. Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said that technology surrounding the emerging field of cell therapy could become the next pillar of the Taiwanese economy, adding that the city government hopes the center will advance medicine, while providing better medical care and economic opportunities for Kaohsiung residents. The university said that the 132-hectare center houses two A2 biosafety cabinets and five Good Manufacturing Practice labs, each of which is equipped with six incubators, which means the facility can process 24 samples concurrently.

DIPLOMACY

Nation cuts Honduras tariffs

The government on Friday cut to zero tariffs on 25 goods imported from Honduras under a free-trade agreement, offering an incentive ahead of this month’s inauguration of a new president who had threatened to break off diplomatic ties. Honduras is one of only 14 countries that maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Prior to winning the presidential election in November last year, Xiomara Castro of the Liberty and Refoundation Party said that if victorious, she might open diplomatic ties with China, but her team has since backtracked. The Ministry of Economic Affairs said that the import tariff cut on agricultural goods ranging from avocados to yogurt and pork bellies, originally agreed on in 2019, came into effect after completing legal procedures. The ministry said that since 2007, bilateral trade had grown from US$65.95 million to US$148 million last year, with Honduras being the largest source of frozen prawns imported into Taiwan.

CRIME

Judge rules in dog attack

The Shihlin District Court on Friday sentenced a woman surnamed Wang (王) to 55 days in jail after her German shepherd, Mary, bit former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) spokesman Chang Jung-kung (張榮恭). Chang was bitten when attempting to separate his dog and Mary in a park on Taipei’s Yangmingshan (陽明山) on Feb. 13 last year, the ruling said. Wang’s two German shepherds were not muzzled and she was not near Mary when it chased Chang’s dog. Wang denied that Mary had bitten Chang. Wang’s jail sentence can be commuted to a NT$55,000 fine, and can be appealed.