Dianthus CEO on bail in fraud case

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Dianthus Medical Group (禾馨醫療集團) chief executive officer Lin Tzu-hung (林思宏) was released on NT$5 million (US$181,002) bail yesterday, after he was questioned by prosecutors over an alleged medical insurance fraud that involved collusion with patients over services costing NT$30 million.

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office and the Criminal Investigation Bureau on Thursday searched five Dianthus clinics in Taipei and other cities, detaining 25 people for questioning.

Five doctors at Dianthus clinics were yesterday released on bail ranging from NT$1 million to NT$3 million after questioning by Taipei prosecutors.

Dianthus Medical Group chief executive officer Lin Tzu-hung is led down a hallway by a police officer at the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office on Thursday. Photo: CNA

Taipei-based Dianthus operates clinics specializing in pediatrics, maternal-fetal medicine, dentistry and ophthalmology, and focuses on municipal Taipei and Taoyuan.

Lin and Dianthus doctors are suspected of forging diagnoses on behalf of pregnant women that made them eligible for insurance payouts after giving birth by caesarean section, the prosecutors said.

The forged diagnoses cited developing complications and other medical conditions, they said.

Clinic personnel allegedly colluded with about 300 women to receive payouts totaling NT$30 million, mainly from three insurance firms, they said.

Lin and the five doctors released on bail would face fraud and forgery charges, they said.

Dianthus said in a statement that it would fully cooperate with the investigation.

After his release, Lin wrote on social media: “We are hustling in a busy world and might easily be stabbed with a knife.”

“Now that I was interrogated, it is the best for me to wait,” he wrote. “I am mentally strong, and I can deal with it. Thanks for everyone’s concern and support.”