Chen Po-wei in hospital after falling off truck

By Jason Pan





Former legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) yesterday said he is recuperating in hospital from injuries sustained when he fell off the back of pickup truck during an event in Taichung’s Wufong District (霧峰) thanking those who voted for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator-elect Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) in her election win last week.

Footage of the incident broadcast on local media showed Chen tumbling backward and falling off the vehicle, apparently slamming his head onto the street.

Lin, standing next to Chen at the time of the incident, other passengers and bystanders immediately rushed to help the former legislator, whose recall led to the by-election in the city’s second electoral district that Lin won.

Former legislator Chen Po-wei, right, on Tuesday accompanies legislator-elect Lin Ching-yi while riding on the back of a pickup truck to thank voters in Taichung’s second electoral district.

He was then rushed to Chung Shan Medical University Hospital.

Medics said that he was awake and able to talk yesterday.

Tests showed that Chen did not sustain brain hemorrhage, but had lacerations to the back of his head and at his right shoulder, the hospital said, adding that Chen would stay for a couple of days further tests.

Chen later wrote on social media that he is doing fine and added a photograph of Lin, who formerly worked at the hospital as a gynecologist, wearing a white gown while checking in on him.

Lin also volunteered in the International Medical Service Program, working in Nepal, India, Kyrgyzstan, Tuvalu and other countries for about 10 years.

Chen wrote: “This doctor was making her rounds this morning. She looks just like the legislator from our district.”

A comment under the photo read: “We know Chen is OK, because he can still make jokes.”

Referring to Chen’s light-hearted caption, others commented: “Did they put you into the maternity ward by mistake?”

Another comment read: “Are you giving birth? She is a well-known obstetrician.”

Lin later told reporters: “Chen is doing fine now. He was talking and laughing.”

The hospital will take good care of Chen, she said, adding that he should take a rest and allow some time to recuperate.