Chung Chou University of Science and Technology has been banned from accepting international students after it was found to have mistreated students from Uganda, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.
The plight of students from the East African nation was exposed after online news site The Reporter uncovered illegal practices at the university in Yuanlin City, Changhua County.
While students were promised English-language courses, scholarships and paid internship opportunities before they arrived, the report said that the university did not provide the scholarships and only a few courses were taught in English.
Photo: Lin Hsiao-yun, Taipei Times
The so-called “paid internship opportunities” were in reality blue-collar jobs in factories, and the students worked mostly overnight shifts, the report said.
“We received complaints from Ugandan students at the Chung Chou University of Science and Technology that the university did not offer scholarships and English-language courses as it promised. They also complained about being forced to work overtime in the work-study programs,” the ministry said in a statement.
“Following an investigation into those complaints ... we have preliminarily determined that the university is involved in a major breach of relevant regulations,” it said.
The university is now listed as under the ministry’s “special guidance,” which prohibits it from accepting more international students and it receives a smaller government subsidy.
All universities in Taiwan have since 2019 been asked to stipulate admission notices for international students that clearly inform students about their rights and obligations, including tuition fees, and the scholarships and work-study opportunities available to students, the ministry said.
Universities are also responsible for offering foreign students guidance regarding study and life in Taiwan, it added.
Chung Chou University of Science and Technology told the Central News Agency that “there was a major difference in understanding between foreign students and school administration.”
The university did provide scholarships to foreign students, and those who complained about not getting any either did not apply or their applications had been rejected, the university said.
It said that it never promised that all courses would be taught in English, but did not respond to accusations that it had overworked Ugandan students.
SECURITY THREAT: Chinese companies are obligated by law to help Beijing in its national intelligence efforts, making commercial drones a potential risk, a source said China-made commercial drones might contain back doors and malware that transmit flight and video data to the government in China, an official said yesterday. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the senior official said that Chinese drones, widely used by farmers for crop dusting, pose a significant cybersecurity threat to users and the government. Beijing has unrestricted access to private user data held by Chinese corporations, which are obligated to cooperate with the country’s national intelligence efforts under China’s National Intelligence Law, the official said. In Taipei, government agencies have taken steps to remove Chinese-manufactured devices and software from official use as President Tsai
The navy yesterday held a public event to display the tactical capabilities of its indigenously built corvettes and minelaying ships ahead of the Lunar New Year. The vessels, built by Lungteh Shipbuilding in Yilan County, appeared at the Weihai Naval Base (威海營區) in Keelung, but due to bad weather, only the two Tuo Chiang-class stealth multimission corvettes demonstrated their capabilities. The corvettes conducted tracking and firing simulations using Sea Sword II air-defense missiles, 76mm naval guns, their close-in weapon systems and jamming shells, while also showing off their maneuverability by hitting 35 knots in rough waters. The Sea Sword II missile was developed
A missing couple linked by police to the body of a man discovered on Friday on a Nantou County hiking trail have been found dead in Puli Township (埔里). Local firefighters and police said the remains of a woman, surnamed Wang (王), and a man, surnamed Kuo (郭), had been found hanging 200m from the body of a man, surnamed Fan Chiang (范姜), who was discovered by hikers on Friday. A preliminary investigation showed that on Tuesday last week, Fan Chiang, 32, had ridden a motorcycle, followed by Wang and Kuo sharing a second motorcycle, police said. The vehicles were located in a
‘ABSURD’: Academia Sinica research fellow Wu Rwei-ren said it shows that ‘the laws enacted by the CCP are vastly different from those in democratic countries’ Chinese state media have accused an Academia Sinica research fellow of breaching Hong Kong’s National Security Law, becoming the first Taiwanese academic to be implicated under the legislation. The pro-Beijing Hong Kong-based Ta Kung Pao in a full-page spread on Thursday rebuked the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Hong Kong (FCC) for allegedly inciting sedition through its Human Rights Press Awards. The awards — organized every year since 1995 by the FCC along with the Hong Kong Journalists Association and Amnesty International, which closed its Hong Kong offices last year — recognize journalists for human rights-related reporting around Asia. Last year, Wu Rwei-ren (吳叡人),