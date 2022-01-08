Philippine artwork to go on display

Staff writer, with CNA





Works by artists from the Philippines have been included in a special exhibition in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) to mark the relocation of the Mind Set Art Center, which promotes works by artists from Taiwan and around the world.

Flowing Light: A Group Show of Contemporary Artists, which is to run until Feb. 23, showcases 25 works in a variety of media, such as oil, ink, installation, concept and performance art, by 21 artists, including four from the Philippines, the center said.

Media were given a tour of the gallery yesterday.

A prominent piece was a 2019 installation work by Buen Calubayan, who crafted Pasyon and Revolution: Light and Brotherhood, a hammock made from pages stripped from the second chapter of the book of the same name.

The artist focuses on key terms in the book, such as “revolution,” “decolonization” and “enlightenment,” Mind Set Art Center director Queena Chu (朱倢瑢) said.

The artwork challenges people’s position in written history and provokes reflection on the historical failings of utopianism and the trauma of colonialism, Chu said.

“Calubayan wants to show that although the hammock portrays comfortable imagery, whoever lays in it is actually just enjoying someone else’s hard labor weaving the hammock,” she said.

Other works by Philippine artists include Marina Cruz’s oil-on-canvas Patched Me, and Patricia Eustaquio’s art installation Land.

Mind Set Art Center founder Andre Lee (李政勇) said he found art from the Philippines to be outstanding and that because of its colonial history, the country had better programs in the study of arts than others in the region.

“Their study in arts has been around for hundreds of years and their tradition in artwork is very deep,” Lee said.

The center is a contemporary art platform and gallery dedicated to creative programs and collaborative projects with artists and curators from different regions to promote cultural exchange, its Web site says.

“Flowing Light: A Group Show of Contemporary Artists,” is also to commemorate the center’s new location at Solar Technology Square, also known as Taipei’s gallery district.