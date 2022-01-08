A trial run of a flower cold chain covering Taiwan has been completed and is ready for use, but the additional costs would be reflected in prices, the Taipei Flower Market said on Thursday.
Heat, which flowers are often exposed to while being transported, causes yellowing and wilting, prompting the market to push for a cold chain.
Taipei Flower Sales Ltd, which runs the market, said that it has purchased trucks with temperature monitoring and control capabilities that have facilitated cold chain transport of flowers from growers to the market.
Photo: Yang Hsin-hui, Taipei Times
Chang Yu-wei (張育瑋), director of the Taipei Market Affairs Department’s retail division, said that the upgrade was made in stages, starting with storage at the market before tackling transportation.
Without cold chain supply, flowers would only last two to three days after arriving at the market, but with the system, they can last up to a week, Chang said.
Taipei Flower Sales said that it collaborated with the Nantou County Government, the Taichung City Government and the Agriculture and Food Agency to establish the logistics network nationwide.
Without such a system, Taiwan’s flower industry — which has 14,520 hectares of production and is valued at NT$17.6 billion (US$635.61 million) — cannot compete internationally, Agriculture and Food Agency Director Hu Chung-yi (胡忠一) said.
The cold supply chain is complex, as the flowers have to be prepared after they are picked — with different packaging required depending on the flower — then transported to Taipei, where nearly half of the nation’s flower transactions occur, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said.
Taipei Flower Sales chief executive officer Chang Tang-mu (張堂穆) said that the system, while yielding fresher flowers, would also bring higher prices.
However, the company would try to enforce a 10 percent cap on price fluctuations, he said.
There are two routes, one with two trucks from Taichung’s Houli (后里) and Sinshe (新社) districts, and one with five trucks from Nantou County’s Puli Township (埔里), with both systems ending in Taipei, he said, adding that the company is in talks to purchase more trucks to increase the transportation rate.
Chang Yu-wei said that deliveries via the cold chain would reach 35 percent of overall supply, while the company and its collaborators would continue to develop the system.
The cold chain supply would boost flower sales, he said.
LOS ANGELES EVENT: The design that won the airline its record 30th award showed that it is ready to welcome travelers back to Taiwan, the company said A cycling-themed float sponsored by China Airlines won the International Award for most outstanding float from outside the US at the Rose Parade in Los Angeles on Saturday. The honor for the float, which is 17m long, 5m wide and 7.5m high, and features a family experiencing Taiwan on two wheels, made it the record-breaking 30th win for the state-owned airline. The float was decorated with Taiwanese symbols such as tung blossoms, orchids and models of Taiwanese dishes and beverages such as braised pork with rice and boba tea. The float was designed with the aim of attracting international visitors to Taiwan once
China-based Taiwanese actors Kevin Lin (林瑞陽) and Ting Chang (張庭), his wife, have had their Sina Weibo and TikTok accounts put under restrictions, local media reported yesterday. Authorities were investigating financial fraud allegations against Lin, the Central News Agency (CNA) said. Chang, who uses her TikTok account for marketing products, has been banned from conducting business on the platform due to activity that “violates TikTok’s community guidelines,” the report said, citing a notification from the platform. The couple is accused of reselling products at prices several times the original value through their company, Shanghai Daerwei Trading Co (上海達爾威貿易有限公司). The Shijiazhuang City Government in
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan at 5:46pm yesterday, causing delays to some train services and affecting commuters returning home from work. The quake’s hypocenter was 56.7km east of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 19.4km, data from the Central Weather Bureau’s Seismology Center showed. The largest intensity generated by the quake reached Level 4, which was reported in Taipei, New Taipei City and Yilan County. An intensity of Level 3 was reported in Taoyuan, Taichung, Hsinchu City, Changhua County and Nantou City, bureau data showed. The Taiwan Railways Administration said it slowed down some of its
A missing couple linked by police to the body of a man discovered on Friday on a Nantou County hiking trail have been found dead in Puli Township (埔里). Local firefighters and police said the remains of a woman, surnamed Wang (王), and a man, surnamed Kuo (郭), had been found hanging 200m from the body of a man, surnamed Fan Chiang (范姜), who was discovered by hikers on Friday. A preliminary investigation showed that on Tuesday last week, Fan Chiang, 32, had ridden a motorcycle, followed by Wang and Kuo sharing a second motorcycle, police said. The vehicles were located in a