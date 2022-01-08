Navy shows new ships’ capabilities

Staff writer, with CNA





The navy yesterday held a public event to display the tactical capabilities of its indigenously built corvettes and minelaying ships ahead of the Lunar New Year.

The vessels, built by Lungteh Shipbuilding in Yilan County, appeared at the Weihai Naval Base (威海營區) in Keelung, but due to bad weather, only the two Tuo Chiang-class stealth multimission corvettes demonstrated their capabilities.

The corvettes conducted tracking and firing simulations using Sea Sword II air-defense missiles, 76mm naval guns, their close-in weapon systems and jamming shells, while also showing off their maneuverability by hitting 35 knots in rough waters.

A Tuo Chiang-class corvette is pictured during a public event held by the navy to display the vessel’s tactical capabilities in Keelung yesterday. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

The Sea Sword II missile was developed by the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology, which also designed the automatic minelaying system used aboard the navy’s new Min Jiang-class vessels.

Although the minelayers did not go out to sea, its minelaying system was shown publicly for the first time.

The system aims to lessen the pressure and workload on small crews, while also covering a greater area to lay mines.

Taiwanese sailors salute from the deck of the domestically produced corvette “Ta Chiang” during a drill in Keelung yesterday. The vessel is one of two Tuo Chiang-class stealth multimission corvettes that showed off their maneuverability, as well as tracking and firing capabilities using Sea Sword II air-defense missiles and 76mm naval guns. Photo: AFP

The nation currently has four minelayers, completed and delivered last month, and two of the Tuo Chiang-class corvettes — the Tuo Chiang and Ta Chiang — with up to 12 more of the corvettes on order.