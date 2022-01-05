Drone detectors at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) have helped catch 17 offenders since they were installed in late 2020, leading to NT$1.65 million (US$59,692) in fines, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said yesterday, as airports in Taoyuan and Kaohsiung plan to install their own systems to curtail dangerous drone activity.
Personal drones are banned from flying near airports due to safety concerns, but Songshan airport has many times been forced to halt operations for an hour or more due to drone incursions.
From 2016 to 2020, eight drones or suspected drones were found flying in the airport’s restricted airspace, delaying more than 6,000 passengers, airport director Hsu Nei-shin (徐乃新) told a news conference.
Photo courtesy of the Civil Aeronautics Administration
Songshan airport is not only responsible for passenger traffic above the capital, but also military and rescue affairs, Hsu said.
To address the issue, the airport in October 2020 installed a drone detection system to monitor for drones in the 4km2 surrounding the airport for a five-year trial period.
Since then, it has not needed to halt operations due to drone incursions, Hsu said.
The system consists of eight control stations that use radio interference and optoelectronic visualization to identify drone activity, which is then sent to police to help them track down the operator, Hsu said.
As of Dec. 22, out of the 81 incursions detected, police have identified 17 offenders, four of whom were penalized, he said, adding that the most serious offense incurred a fine of NT$480,000.
However, Hsu emphasized that ensuring aviation safety and protecting passenger rights is the goal of the initiative, not issuing fines.
A significant number of cases involved companies that had a permit, but failed to keep to the approved area or time, or used an unapproved operator or drone, Hsu said.
“Fly safely, fly legally,” he said, calling on drone operators to observe regulations.
Tenders are out to install similar systems at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Kaohsiung International Airport, CAA Airport Operation and Management Unit Director Hsieh Jin-mei (謝金玫) said.
The Kaohsiung airport is expected to complete installation this year, while Taoyuan airport’s would be completed by next year at the earliest, Hsieh said.
