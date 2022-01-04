The legislature on Dec. 21 passed an amendment to extend tax breaks for investing in biomedical research and development (R&D), while providing tax benefits to promote the development of Taiwan’s biomedical industry.
The amendment to the Act for the Development of Biotech and New Pharmaceuticals Industry (生技新藥產業發展條例), which cleared its third reading in the legislature, extends the law until the end of 2031.
The amendment expands the law starting this year to cover emerging fields such as regenerative medicine, digital health and precision medicine, including contract development and manufacturing organizations.
New tax reductions are also provided to further promote the development of emerging biotechnology and pharmaceutical products in Taiwan.
For example, biopharmaceutical companies that invest NT$10 million to NT$1 billion (US$361,899 to US$36.2 million) per year in new equipment or systems can receive a 5 percent corporate income tax reduction for one year, or a 3 percent tax reduction for three consecutive years.
Additionally, an individual investor who invests more than NT$1 million in cash in a biopharmaceutical company for one year and is registered as a shareholder of the company for more than three years can receive an income tax reduction for up to 50 percent of the investment.
Under the amendment, a biopharmaceutical company can receive a corporate income tax reduction of up to 25 percent of total funds invested in R&D and personal training for five years.
Before the amendment, a company received a corporate tax reduction of up to 35 percent of its investment.
The Cabinet, which proposed the amendment, said that the changes reflect the reduction of corporate income tax from 25 percent to 20 percent in 2018.
Chinatrust Commercial Bank — also known as CTBC Bank — is the sole partner of Taipei 101 in the 2022 Countdown to New Year event, with a 120-second Home Run Taiwan animation to be displayed on the skyscraper using 140,000 LEDs. The animation is to banish the past year’s fears of COVID-19 with a message of love, hope and solidarity with Taiwan and its people, CTBC said. The New Year’s Eve countdown party and fireworks at Taipei 101 are among the most spectacular celebrations of its kind in the world. This year, CTBC Bank is to take part in the festivities, which are
PARTICIPATION: Women’s rights advocates wanted fathers to be granted seven days paid leave for prenatal checkups and another seven days paid paternity leave The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed an amendment to the Act of Gender Equality in Employment (性別工作平等法) that would give fathers-to-be two more days of paid leave to accompany their spouse to prenatal checkups, but civic groups said that the amendment would not offer adequate support for couples who want to raise their children together. The current regulations stipulate that employers must grant female employees five days of paid leave for pregnancy checkups. Employers should also grant male employees five days of paid paternity leave to care for their spouse and children during and after childbirth. The amendment, which is to be implemented
Celebrities, singers and dancers are to ring in the New Year with performances across the nation. Here is a list of countdown parties and fireworks displays to help you choose which to attend. The New Year’s Eve countdown party and Taipei 101 fireworks display is to be held from 7pm on Friday to 1am on Saturday at Taipei City Hall Square. It is set to feature some of the hottest names in the nation’s entertainment industry, including indie bands EggPlantEgg (茄子蛋) and Accusefive (告五人), and singer-songwriter A-Lin (黃麗玲). Pop rock group Tizzy Bac (鐵之貝克), rock duo Power Station (動力火車) and Malaysian pop
China-based Taiwanese actors Kevin Lin (林瑞陽) and Ting Chang (張庭), his wife, have had their Sina Weibo and TikTok accounts put under restrictions, local media reported yesterday. Authorities were investigating financial fraud allegations against Lin, the Central News Agency (CNA) said. Chang, who uses her TikTok account for marketing products, has been banned from conducting business on the platform due to activity that “violates TikTok’s community guidelines,” the report said, citing a notification from the platform. The couple is accused of reselling products at prices several times the original value through their company, Shanghai Daerwei Trading Co (上海達爾威貿易有限公司). The Shijiazhuang City Government in