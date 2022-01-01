The New Taipei District Court on Thursday found Toucheng Township Mayor Tsao Qian-shun (曹乾舜) guilty of corruption, sentencing him to six years and six months in jail, and revoking his civil rights for four years.
Tsao, a member of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), was convicted on three counts of contravening provisions of the Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例).
Tsao is in his second term as mayor of the Yilan County township, after he was first elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.
Tsao was placed in judicial detention after prosecutors found evidence of corruption following a probe launched in November 2019.
The court convicted Tsao of receiving NT$3 million (US$108,342) in bribes from contractors regarding a street lighting project in Toucheng.
The court also convicted Tsao of receiving bribes of NT$900,000 from a man surnamed Lin (林), for which Tsao in return promised to help Lin’s son and daughter find employment in the township’s sanitation department, and secure a teacher’s job for another daughter at a kindergarten operated by the township.
The Yilan County Government on Thursday said that Tsao is to be dismissed from his mayoral position after it officially receives the ruling.
Another Taiwanese politician facing corruption-related legal difficulties is Tainan City Council Deputy Speaker Lin Ping-lin (林炳利), who is being investigated by prosecutors.
Following a bail hearing at the Tainan District Court, Lin’s wife was placed in judicial detention on Thursday, while Lin received clemency as he is in hospital for cancer treatment.
Prosecutors said that Lin, who is not a member of a political party, along with his wife, daughter and a nephew, had received NT$18.6 million from government payrolls from December 2010 to November last year by listing family members and relatives as office assistants, although they allegedly did not hold such jobs.
In another case, prosecutors on Dec. 16 conducted a sweep of Taichung Prison over allegations that former KMT member and former Tainan County Council deputy speaker Wu Chien-pao (吳健保), currently serving a sentence for fraud, allegedly operated illegal gambling pools that bet on professional Taiwanese baseball games.
A Taichung Prison officer surnamed Kao (高) was on Thursday questioned and released on NT$100,000 bail on allegations that he received bribes from Wu’s family to grant Wu unauthorized prison privileges, including unlimited phone use and special meal deliveries.
Wu was sentenced to 10 years in a second ruling by the High Court in 2014, but fled to the Philippines in September 2014. He was found by Philippine authorities at a mansion in Subic Bay in January 2019 and extradited to Taiwan.
ASKING FOR PUNISHMENT: ‘I’m ashamed as a father,’ the variety show host wrote after his son, singer Rick Wu, allegedly smoked marijuana outside a Taipei nightclub The son of variety show host Jacky Wu (吳宗憲) was yesterday released on bail after police found him allegedly smoking marijuana. Police early yesterday morning apprehended Rick Wu (吳睿軒), a 23-year-old singer who uses the stage name LucyPIE, outside the RUFF Nightclub in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義). Officers on patrol smelled marijuana near the site and found him with a suspicious cigarette, police said. He was taken to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for suspected contraventions of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例) and was released at 3:20pm after posting bail of NT$100,000. Rick Wu declined to comment when leaving
JABBED AND READY: As the European Commission recognizes Taiwan’s digital certificate as equivalent to the EU’s, it can be used in 60 countries, the CECC said People can start applying for the Taiwan Digital COVID-19 Certificate from 8am today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said people can apply online at https://dvc.mohw.gov.tw for the certificate, which has been recognized by the European Commission as equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate. The Taiwanese digital certificate would be issued mostly to people who need to travel abroad, he said. As of Wednesday last week, 60 countries and territories — including 27 EU member states — have joined the EU’s digital certificate system, meaning that Taiwanese digital
More than 350 streets are named after Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) or his son Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), due to an edict issued during the nation’s authoritarian era, a study by the Transitional Justice Commission showed. The survey of the Ministry of the Interior’s records of road names, online search engines and archival material found that 316 roads are named “Jhongjheng” (中正), a name adopted by Chiang Kai-shek, the commission said. Twenty-eight roads are named “Jieshou” (介壽) — which is an abbreviation of the slogan “long live Chiang Kai-shek” — and 11 are named “Jingguo” (經國) after Chiang Ching-kuo, it added. The survey was conducted
Chinatrust Commercial Bank — also known as CTBC Bank — is the sole partner of Taipei 101 in the 2022 Countdown to New Year event, with a 120-second Home Run Taiwan animation to be displayed on the skyscraper using 140,000 LEDs. The animation is to banish the past year’s fears of COVID-19 with a message of love, hope and solidarity with Taiwan and its people, CTBC said. The New Year’s Eve countdown party and fireworks at Taipei 101 are among the most spectacular celebrations of its kind in the world. This year, CTBC Bank is to take part in the festivities, which are