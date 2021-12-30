Taipei 101 to display CTBC message

Staff writer





Chinatrust Commercial Bank — also known as CTBC Bank — is the sole partner of Taipei 101 in the 2022 Countdown to New Year event, with a 120-second Home Run Taiwan animation to be displayed on the skyscraper using 140,000 LEDs.

The animation is to banish the past year’s fears of COVID-19 with a message of love, hope and solidarity with Taiwan and its people, CTBC said.

The New Year’s Eve countdown party and fireworks at Taipei 101 are among the most spectacular celebrations of its kind in the world.

A mascot of the CTBC Brothers baseball team is pictured on Taipei 101 swinging a bat above the CTBC Bank name and logo in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of CTBC Bank

This year, CTBC Bank is to take part in the festivities, which are to be streamed live on the Internet.

Home Run Taiwan weaves a visual narrative using the CTBC Bank logo, a “We Are Family” red ball.

Representing CTBC Bank’s global span, landmarks to be featured in the animation include the Tokyo Tower; the Oriental Pearl tower in Shanghai; Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong; Merlion Park in Singapore; The giant Buddha statue of Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen in Bangkok; and the Statue of Liberty in New York before returning to CTBC Financial Park in Taipei.

Sean, the main mascot of this year’s CPBL champions, the CTBC Brothers, and other team mascots, face up to a pitcher in the animation to hit a home run for Taiwan, showing the nation’s solidarity, hopes for the new year and CTBC Bank’s commitment to it principles of “We are family” and “We are Taiwan,” the bank said.

CTBC Bank is to host a social media event on New Year’s Eve in cooperation with the Home Run Taiwan and Brothers Fan Club Facebook groups.

People who post an image or video of Home Run Taiwan and tag a friend would be eligible for a contest to win a NT$100 rebate at a 7-Eleven convenience store or a baseball signed by the 28 players on the CTBC Brothers’ championship roster.

Further details are available on Home Run Taiwan’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/2016homeruntaiwan.