Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) on Monday said that he would not seek election as mayor of the proposed special municipality of Hsinchu in a move that bolstered the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) bid to redraw the nation’s administrative map.
Lin wrote on Facebook that he had made the decision “to stop the political machinations of the opposition parties, and refocus the debate surrounding the upgrade to ‘Greater Hsinchu’ on the nation’s strategic development and the efficiency of governance.”
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has opposed the DPP’s plan to merge Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County into a special municipality, citing concerns that the scheme was calculated to personally benefit Lin.
Photo: CNA
“I fear that my personal political interests are getting in the way of the city’s development ... by renouncing my intention to run in 2022, I call on the opposition parties to heed the voices of Hsinchu residents,” Lin wrote.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) expressed their support for Lin’s decision to drop out of the nine-in-one elections next year, he added.
DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) yesterday said that Lin’s decision has long been in the making.
The proposed amendments to the Local Government Act (地方制度法) — which are necessary to complete the merger — should proceed without hindrance now that Lin has proved that the proposal was not to advance private interests, Ker said.
The DPP caucus had anticipated the opposition’s tactics when planning the merger, Ker added.
“The question before the KMT is, what excuse does it have left to delay amending the act?” he said.
In response, New Power Party Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智), who is reportedly mulling running for mayor of the proposed special municipality, accused Ker of politicking.
Ker should understand that Lin’s call to refocus the discussion on what is good for the region and the nation also applies to the DPP, Chiu said.
“There is no reason that the redrawing of county and city boundaries should coincide with an election,” he said, adding that the Executive Yuan should take responsibility by exerting its leadership when proposing bills.
ASKING FOR PUNISHMENT: ‘I’m ashamed as a father,’ the variety show host wrote after his son, singer Rick Wu, allegedly smoked marijuana outside a Taipei nightclub The son of variety show host Jacky Wu (吳宗憲) was yesterday released on bail after police found him allegedly smoking marijuana. Police early yesterday morning apprehended Rick Wu (吳睿軒), a 23-year-old singer who uses the stage name LucyPIE, outside the RUFF Nightclub in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義). Officers on patrol smelled marijuana near the site and found him with a suspicious cigarette, police said. He was taken to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for suspected contraventions of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例) and was released at 3:20pm after posting bail of NT$100,000. Rick Wu declined to comment when leaving
Sex addiction is an illness that can be treated with drugs therapy and counseling, a New Taipei City-based psychologist said on Tuesday, after Taiwanese-American musician Wang Leehom’s (王力宏) alleged infidelities sparked a week-long public debate. Wang’s estranged wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾), has accused him of having extramarital affairs and sex with prostitutes, saying that he is addicted to sex, after Wang on Wednesday wrote on Facebook that the couple is getting divorced. While Taiwanese and other Asian societies rarely discuss or acknowledge sex addiction, the condition is frequently invoked by Western celebrities and politicians embroiled in scandals, said Yang Tsung-tsair (楊聰財), who
JABBED AND READY: As the European Commission recognizes Taiwan’s digital certificate as equivalent to the EU’s, it can be used in 60 countries, the CECC said People can start applying for the Taiwan Digital COVID-19 Certificate from 8am today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said people can apply online at https://dvc.mohw.gov.tw for the certificate, which has been recognized by the European Commission as equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate. The Taiwanese digital certificate would be issued mostly to people who need to travel abroad, he said. As of Wednesday last week, 60 countries and territories — including 27 EU member states — have joined the EU’s digital certificate system, meaning that Taiwanese digital
More than 350 streets are named after Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) or his son Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), due to an edict issued during the nation’s authoritarian era, a study by the Transitional Justice Commission showed. The survey of the Ministry of the Interior’s records of road names, online search engines and archival material found that 316 roads are named “Jhongjheng” (中正), a name adopted by Chiang Kai-shek, the commission said. Twenty-eight roads are named “Jieshou” (介壽) — which is an abbreviation of the slogan “long live Chiang Kai-shek” — and 11 are named “Jingguo” (經國) after Chiang Ching-kuo, it added. The survey was conducted