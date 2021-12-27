Chiang Kai-shek Hall to showcase Dali masterpieces

Staff writer, with CNA





More than 100 works by Spanish surrealist Salvador Dali are from Saturday to be shown at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, the venue said on Friday.

Organized in cooperation with the Gala-Salvador Dali Foundation in Spain, which was set up by the late artist himself, the exhibition is to display 100 watercolors he painted inspired by Italian renaissance poet Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy, a journey through hell and purgatory to heaven, the memorial hall said.

In addition to the 100 works created between 1959 and 1963, another notable exhibit would be the 1979 oil painting In Search of the Fourth Dimension, it said.

Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dali sits on a sofa in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall via CNA

Dali’s signature piece featuring a “melting watch” is making its Taiwan debut, it added.

Destino, a short animated film created in collaboration with Walt Disney in the 1940s and released in 2003, would also be shown in the exhibition, it said.

The show would also include paintings from the 1920s, stage designs from the 1940s and works created in the years before he passed away in 1989, the memorial hall said.

The exhibition would take visitors through the life of Dali and the wide range of areas he worked in, such as architecture, sculpture and theater, it said.

Discount pre-sale tickets are available until Friday at books.com.tw, 7-Eleven’s ibon, Family Mart’s FamiPort, udn.com, KKday and the Web site of Mediasphere Communications, another co-organizer, the venue said.

The exhibition is to run until April 13.